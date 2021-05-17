Oconomowoc woman, accused of drunken crash, appears in court

JUNEAU – A 43-year-old Oconomowoc woman appeared in court Monday for charges related to a 2020 crash in which she was allegedly intoxicated and ran a stop sign injuring a passenger in her car.

Erin Jurich is charged with injury by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle. She could face up to 12 ½ years in prison if convicted of the charge.

Jurich appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim. She must maintain absolutely sobriety. She shall not go upon the premises of any establishment whose primary business activity involves the sale or distribution of alcoholic beverages. She may not be in the motor vehicle operated by anyone under the influence of any intoxicate. She many not operate a motor vehicle without a driver’s license.

According to the criminal complaint, Jurich was traveling in a car on Highway O on Feb. 27, 2020, when she allegedly ran the stop sign at the intersection with Highway P and crashed into a second car. A witness checked on the vehicles and contacted 911.

A Dodge County Sheriff’s deputy responded to the crash at 8:15 p.m. The victim was extricated from the vehicle and had a broken ankle, dislocated ankle, broken forearm and three fractured ribs.