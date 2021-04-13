Oconomowoc woman charged with drunken crash

JUNEAU – A 43-year-old Oconomowoc woman faces felony charges from a February 2020 accident where she was allegedly intoxicated at the time of a two vehicle accident where she failed to stop at a stop sign injuring her passenger.

Erin Jurich is charged with injury by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle. She could face up to 12 ½ years in prison if convicted of the charge.

According to the criminal complaint, Jurich was traveling in a car on Highway O on Feb. 27, 2020, when she allegedly ran the stop sign at the intersection with Highway P and crashed into a second car. A witness checked on the vehicles and contacted 911.

A Dodge County Sheriff’s deputy responded to the crash at 8:15 p.m. The victim was extricated from the vehicle and had a broken ankle, dislocated ankle, broken forearm and three fractured ribs.

Jurich was spoken to and said she did not know how the accident happened. Jurich said she was driving and that they had come from Hubertus. She admitted to drinking three White Claws.

Jurich submitted to a preliminary breathalyzer test with a reading of .155.

An initial hearing is scheduled on May 17.