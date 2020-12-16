Oklahoma man attempts to bite, stab deputy with pen in Juneau County court

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As Miller attempted to gain control of the pen, Henderson tried to bite Miller’s arm and then stab him with the pen. Miller repeatedly tried to get to the pen, but Henderson attempted to stab him each time.

Miller used a control technique to force Henderson to the ground, during which Henderson continued to resist. A secretary called for assistance and Miller was able to activate his body camera. Henderson continue to yell at Curran and Miller while Miller was waiting for backup.

Three additional law enforcement officers arrived, including Juneau County Sheriff Brent Oleson, and were able to return Henderson to a standing position. Miller stated that they could take Henderson “back downstairs,” at which time Henderson pulled away and grabbed paperwork from the desk.

While one of the officers attempted to take the paperwork away from Henderson he lunged toward the officer. After being placed in another control hold Henderson was escorted from the courtroom.

Henderson was taken to court holding, where the officers attempted to place him in a restraint chair. Henderson continued to swear at the officers, calling them “pigs” and sexual slurs, and stating “I’m going to kill all of you.”