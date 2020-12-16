Oklahoma man attempts to bite, stab deputy with pen in Juneau County court

An Oklahoma man in custody in Juneau County allegedly swore at a judge, attempted to stab a deputy with a pen and bite him on the arm during an extradition hearing.
Billy Henderson, 30, of Tulsa, Oklahoma is charged with two felony counts of attempted battery to a law enforcement officer, misdemeanor resisting an officer and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. If convicted, he faces up to three years in prison or a fine of up to $5,000, or both, for each of the felony charges.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 2:50 p.m. Oct. 26, Deputy John Miller was taking inmate Billy Henderson to Branch 2 of the Juneau County Justice Center for an extradition hearing. Henderson was placed in a belly chain, front double locked handcuffs, and double locked leg restraints.
Once Henderson was seated at the defendants table Judge Paul Curran began the hearing, during which Miller placed three pieces of paper in front of Henderson to sign. Asked if he was planning to waive his extradition, Henderson said “it doesn’t matter, I’m not the guy Iowa wants.”
Curran asked Henderson to explain, but Henderson responded that he is “suing this county, and Clarke County, now give me the damn pen.” Henderson grabbed the pen from Miller and attempted to sign the paperwork.
Curran told Henderson to stop, but Henderson responded by using an expletive towards the judge. When Miller told Henderson to stop, Henderson attempted to hide the pen.
Support Local Journalism
As Miller attempted to gain control of the pen, Henderson tried to bite Miller’s arm and then stab him with the pen. Miller repeatedly tried to get to the pen, but Henderson attempted to stab him each time.
Miller used a control technique to force Henderson to the ground, during which Henderson continued to resist. A secretary called for assistance and Miller was able to activate his body camera. Henderson continue to yell at Curran and Miller while Miller was waiting for backup.
Three additional law enforcement officers arrived, including Juneau County Sheriff Brent Oleson, and were able to return Henderson to a standing position. Miller stated that they could take Henderson “back downstairs,” at which time Henderson pulled away and grabbed paperwork from the desk.
While one of the officers attempted to take the paperwork away from Henderson he lunged toward the officer. After being placed in another control hold Henderson was escorted from the courtroom.
Henderson was taken to court holding, where the officers attempted to place him in a restraint chair. Henderson continued to swear at the officers, calling them “pigs” and sexual slurs, and stating “I’m going to kill all of you.”
During the attempted restraint, Henderson attempted to bite a different deputy, and was told to stop biting. Henderson then tried kicking and biting Miller and a third deputy, eventually succeeding in kicking Miller in the leg.
Miller tased Henderson with a five second stun, after which Henderson screamed “I give up.” Officers were able to secure Henderson after the stun, though Henderson continued to struggle and verbally abuse the officers and staff.
Henderson is scheduled for an arraignment Jan. 6, 2021 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.