Old Baraboo Inn owner charged with sexual assault

A local bar owner has been accused of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman after giving her alcohol despite knowing she was not of legal age to drink, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday in Sauk County Circuit Court.

Brian C. Farr, 58, of Baraboo, who also goes by “B.C.,” was charged with felony second-degree sexual assault of an unconscious person. He faces a maximum prison sentence of 40 years and a fine of up to $100,000.

According to the complaint, a woman reported that Farr had sexually assaulted her after showing up in June 2020 at the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office. Detective Stacy McClure interviewed her and the woman said she knew Farr through their interactions at the Old Baraboo Inn, which Farr owns. She said he would serve her alcohol even though Farr knew the woman wasn’t legally old enough to drink.

The night of the assault, Farr and the woman were at a residence along Skillet Creek Road. The woman said Farr offered her alcohol and that she was fairly drunk when Farr started touching her leg in a way that made her uncomfortable. When she tried to leave, she realized she had forgotten her keys.