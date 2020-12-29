One arrested after theft from unlocked vehicles in Delton

The night before Christmas Eve was busy for Sauk County law enforcement officials, who tried to track down reports of theft from unlocked vehicles throughout the Delton area.
According to a press release from Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister, two thefts were reported between 10:40 p.m. and 11 p.m., Dec. 23.
A caller reported the first thefts from a business parking lot in the town of Delton. The caller said three men were seen going into unlocked cars in the lot. Officers were able to get a description of the men and their vehicle through surveillance footage from the business’ cameras.
A dispatcher took another call from a Fox Hill Road resident, who said she found a man going through her vehicle. When she confronted him, she said the man left in a car. The caller gave a description of the man and the vehicle which matched the people in the surveillance video, according to the release.
Deputies searched the area, but didn’t find the suspects or the vehicle.
Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, a Lake Delton Police officer stopped the vehicle they suspected was part of the thefts with just one occupant driving.
Jordan Odell Johnson, 23, Sun Prairie, was arrested and taken to the Sauk County Jail. Officers allegedly found “numerous items that were verified as stolen” while searching the car. According to the release, the thefts remain under investigation.
'I'm sorry, that's all I can say'
Drew Bulin testifies
Medflight near Baraboo
Amber Lundgren in shackles
Judge sets $250K bond for Pulvermacher in Baraboo homicide case
Mike Albrecht sworn in
Car vs. trees
Pulvermacher listens
Amber Lundgren hearing
Wenzel and Van Wagner in courtroom
062019-sauk-news-police
Judge Klicko and attorneys Martinez and Spoentgen
Amber Lundgren homicide hearing
Riley Roth at sentencing hearing
Nigerian woman gets 3 years prison in Reedsburg fasting death case
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.