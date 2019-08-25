ARMENIA — One person was killed and another injured after an early morning traffic crash Aug. 24 in Juneau County.
According to a press release from the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office the Juneau County Communications Center received a 911 call regarding a traffic crash with injuries at 1 a.m. on County Highway G near 19th Avenue in the Town of Armenia.
Upon arrival, officers and Armenia Fire Department personnel found a subject laying in the roadway. The subject was deceased. Officers determined during the course of the initial investigation the subject was the passenger of the vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle was transported by Med Flight to a local hospital. The name of the deceased and driver of the vehicle are being withheld at this time as the investigation is on-going.
The Juneau County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Armenia Fire Department, Nekoosa Area Ambulance, Med Flight and the Juneau County Coroner’s Office.
