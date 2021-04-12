One man sentenced out of pair charged in Loganville burglary

A man who was charged with felony burglary in the theft of a safe containing valuable jewelry and game pieces from a Loganville residence was sentenced Friday.

Jeremiah James McCarty, 36, Madison, was found guilty of the burglary charge after pleading no contest. A count of misdemeanor criminal damage to property was dismissed, but “read in,” meaning it was considered in sentencing.

Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett sentenced McCarty to two years of probation with the condition of 90 days of jail time with huber release privileges, alcohol and other drug treatment, maintain absolute sobriety and not to possess controlled substances or go to any business where the primary purpose of business is the sale of alcohol.

According to the criminal complaint, McCarty and a Wisconsin Dell man, Sean D. Hitchcock, were caught on a security camera by a homeowner breaking into a residence and taking a safe kept near a bed. The case against Hitchcock, who was also charged, is ongoing.

The safe had a bag of pennies, sports cards, an antique cribbage and domino set, poker chips, a set of antique salt and pepper shakers, $200 in cash, 14-karat gold necklaces and two silver wedding rings.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}