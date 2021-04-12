One man sentenced out of pair charged in Loganville burglary

A man who was charged with felony burglary in the theft of a safe containing valuable jewelry and game pieces from a Loganville residence was sentenced Friday.
Jeremiah James McCarty, 36, Madison, was found guilty of the burglary charge after pleading no contest. A count of misdemeanor criminal damage to property was dismissed, but “read in,” meaning it was considered in sentencing.
Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett sentenced McCarty to two years of probation with the condition of 90 days of jail time with huber release privileges, alcohol and other drug treatment, maintain absolute sobriety and not to possess controlled substances or go to any business where the primary purpose of business is the sale of alcohol.
According to the criminal complaint, McCarty and a Wisconsin Dell man, Sean D. Hitchcock, were caught on a security camera by a homeowner breaking into a residence and taking a safe kept near a bed. The case against Hitchcock, who was also charged, is ongoing.
The safe had a bag of pennies, sports cards, an antique cribbage and domino set, poker chips, a set of antique salt and pepper shakers, $200 in cash, 14-karat gold necklaces and two silver wedding rings.
Video footage described in the complaint captures the pair prying open the door of the safe once the pair carries it outside the home. The homeowner recognized Hitchcock in the video and told police.
As the investigation continued, a deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office notified deputies in Sauk County that the pair were in a car crash. Deputies in Lafayette searched the vehicle while investigating the collision and found dominos, a cribbage board, baseball cards and salt and pepper shakers; items described by the homeowner kept in the safe.
Lafayette County deputies also found the safe, which they discovered had been cut open.
Sauk County Det. Joseph Kellogg interviewed McCarty Nov. 5. McCarty admitted to helping Hitchcock, adding that he was drunk and thought he was “helping a buddy.” He said Hitchcock had “blacked out” on prescription tranquilizers while driving, which resulted in the Lafayette County crash.
When the pair returned to a residence in Blanchardville, which is in northeast Lafayette County, McCarty said they passed out. When he awoke, he found Hitchcock in the garage cutting open the safe.
GALLERY: Sauk County cops, courts
'I'm sorry, that's all I can say'
Drew Bulin testifies
Medflight near Baraboo
Amber Lundgren in shackles
Judge sets $250K bond for Pulvermacher in Baraboo homicide case
Mike Albrecht sworn in
Car vs. trees
Pulvermacher listens
Amber Lundgren hearing
Wenzel and Van Wagner in courtroom
062019-sauk-news-police
Judge Klicko and attorneys Martinez and Spoentgen
Amber Lundgren homicide hearing
Riley Roth at sentencing hearing
Nigerian woman gets 3 years prison in Reedsburg fasting death case
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.