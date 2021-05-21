One of two Delton burglary suspects sentenced

One of two people facing felony burglary charges after a Delton resident called police about suspected burglars in the home was sentenced in Sauk County Circuit Court.

Jessica M. Hackett, 25, of Neillsville, was found guilty of burglary after pleading no contest to the charge. A misdemeanor charge of drug paraphernalia possession was dismissed, but “read in,” meaning it was considered in sentencing.

Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock sentenced Hackett to one year in prison and three years of parole.

According to Wisconsin court records, Hackett has previously been convicted of felony attempted burglary, burglary, vehicle theft and escaping from jail.

A second person charged in the case, 27-year-old Cody L. Forsythe-Murdock of Reedsburg, is still facing charges of burglary and bail jumping. He recently stood mute during an arraignment April 13 and proceedings continue to be scheduled.