One of two Delton burglary suspects sentenced

One of two people facing felony burglary charges after a Delton resident called police about suspected burglars in the home was sentenced in Sauk County Circuit Court.
Jessica M. Hackett, 25, of Neillsville, was found guilty of burglary after pleading no contest to the charge. A misdemeanor charge of drug paraphernalia possession was dismissed, but “read in,” meaning it was considered in sentencing.
Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock sentenced Hackett to one year in prison and three years of parole.
According to Wisconsin court records, Hackett has previously been convicted of felony attempted burglary, burglary, vehicle theft and escaping from jail.
A second person charged in the case, 27-year-old Cody L. Forsythe-Murdock of Reedsburg, is still facing charges of burglary and bail jumping. He recently stood mute during an arraignment April 13 and proceedings continue to be scheduled.
Both were accused of breaking into a home in the E10000 block of Fern Dell Road at Pioneer Park in order to steal items from the residence. The caller said the unit had possibly been broken into and that people could still be inside. When deputies entered the residence, they called out but didn’t receive an answer. After searching the home, they found Forsythe-Murdock and Hackett hiding under a couch in a storage room.
Hackett had an active warrant at the time of her arrest, according to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office.
GALLERY: Sauk County cops, courts
'I'm sorry, that's all I can say'
Defense attorney Jeremiah Meyer-O'Day
Drew Bulin testifies
Medflight near Baraboo
Sauk County Assistant District Attorney Rick Spoentgen
Amber Lundgren in shackles
Albart B. Shores trial
Judge sets $250K bond for Pulvermacher in Baraboo homicide case
Mike Albrecht sworn in
Car vs. trees
Pulvermacher listens
Amber Lundgren hearing
Wenzel and Van Wagner in courtroom
062019-sauk-news-police
Judge Klicko and attorneys Martinez and Spoentgen
Amber Lundgren homicide hearing
Riley Roth at sentencing hearing
Nigerian woman gets 3 years prison in Reedsburg fasting death case
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.