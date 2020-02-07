One-vehicle crash near Baraboo still under investigation

The cause behind a one-vehicle crash Wednesday along Highway 33 that left one of the passengers injured is still under investigation, Sgt. James Sawyer of the Wisconsin State Patrol said Friday.

Authorities were called at about 1 p.m. to the 12000 block of Highway 33 east of Baraboo. A two-door Mitsubishi had been badly damaged. Sawyer said the accident report had not been completed as of 2 p.m. Friday, but that authorities found through investigation that the vehicle was traveling westbound toward Baraboo when it left the road for an unknown reason.

The car then struck an electrical pole after hitting a culvert. It knocked over the electrical pole but continued farther into a nearby yard before hitting a group of trees head-on and coming to a stop.

Alliant Energy crew workers were on scene to remove the pole and electrical wires from the highway. Traffic leaving the city was rerouted along County T north to Man Mound Road and south along Rocky Point Road before rejoining Hwy 33. General traffic was allowed through after about half an hour of detours once crews were able to clean up the roadway, though it was limited to one-lane as emergency officials continued their work into the afternoon.

There were three passengers in the vehicle, Sawyer said. At least one was injured and transported via Baraboo EMS. Officials are not yet releasing the names of the driver or the people involved, Sawyer said.

