Opening statements held in case against Beaver Dam man accused of pointing assault weapon at cop

“(Richard Henke) pulled Ms. Henke back into the master bedroom and they disappeared,” Klomberg said. “The officers continued to hear screaming and they proceeded down the hallway.”

When they were halfway down the hallway two dogs came out and the officers had to fight the dogs off, Klomberg said

Linzenmeyer had a gun out and another officer had an electronic control device. Klomberg said that when he came up to the room, Linzenmeyer saw Henke holding an AK-47 that was pointed at Linzenmeyer’s legs.

“He began raising the weapon and it was pointed at Officer Linzenmeyer,” Klomberg said.

Linzenmeyer fired seven shots as he backed out of the room, Klomberg said.

“The defendant was hit in the leg and the other six shots did not connect with defendant,” Klomberg said.

Although Beaver Dam Police do not wear body cameras, Klomberg said the jury will hear from the audio from the squad car microphone that one of the officers was wearing in the home. Klomberg said the original contact with the officers, the commands the officers made, the dogs, and gun shots can be heard on the audio.