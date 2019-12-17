Opening statements held in case against Beaver Dam man accused of pointing assault weapon at cop

JUNEAU – A four-day trial opened Tuesday for a 36-year-old Beaver Dam man accused of pointing a gun at a Beaver Dam police officer in the fall of 2018 before the officer shot and injured the man.
Richard Henke, who was shot in the leg during the incident, is charged with threatening a law enforcement officer, intentionally pointing a firearm at a law enforcement officer and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. He is free on a $25,000 cash bond.
Beaver Dam Police Officer Brian Linzenmeyer responded to a domestic incident at Henke’s home Oct. 26, 2018. Henke allegedly pointed a rifle at Linzenmeyer, who responded by shooting Henke in the upper thigh. District Attorney Kurt Klomberg said that Linzenmeyer was justified in the shooting after an investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.
Klomberg is prosecuting the case and in his opening statements described the night of Oct. 26 starting with a 911 call from a girl reporting that her stepfather was trying to hurt her mother.
Linzenmeyer was one of the first to respond at the home in the 500 block of Walnut Street. Klomberg said officers entered the home through a door that led to the kitchen where Henke and his wife were arguing.
After arriving, Klomberg said Linzenmeyer called commands to Henke and announced themselves as Beaver Dam Police.
“(Richard Henke) pulled Ms. Henke back into the master bedroom and they disappeared,” Klomberg said. “The officers continued to hear screaming and they proceeded down the hallway.”
When they were halfway down the hallway two dogs came out and the officers had to fight the dogs off, Klomberg said
Linzenmeyer had a gun out and another officer had an electronic control device. Klomberg said that when he came up to the room, Linzenmeyer saw Henke holding an AK-47 that was pointed at Linzenmeyer’s legs.
“He began raising the weapon and it was pointed at Officer Linzenmeyer,” Klomberg said.
Linzenmeyer fired seven shots as he backed out of the room, Klomberg said.
“The defendant was hit in the leg and the other six shots did not connect with defendant,” Klomberg said.
Although Beaver Dam Police do not wear body cameras, Klomberg said the jury will hear from the audio from the squad car microphone that one of the officers was wearing in the home. Klomberg said the original contact with the officers, the commands the officers made, the dogs, and gun shots can be heard on the audio.
The jury will also see the guns that were in the home including the AK-47. Klomberg said that the gun was partially disassembled at the time of the incident and had no ammunition in it.
“What you have to note here is the time and how quickly everything occurred,” Klomberg said.
Henke’s attorney, Adam Welch, said that Oct. 26, 2018, was a pretty normal Friday but the kids were off from school. Henke’s wife was at work, but she kept in contact with Henke throughout the day by email.
After she arrived home, she could tell that Henke had been drinking a lot and the two began to fight.
Welch said that Henke’s wife had dealt with similar issues in the past and had wanted him to seek help. Henke began making suicidal comments and looking for guns in the home.
The daughter saw the two fighting and called 911, Welch said. When officers arrived, the two were still arguing and did not hear the officers’ commands.
“The timing is very important,” Welch said. “They were only in the house for 30 seconds before shots were fired."
Also Welch said that it took Linzenmeyer days to fill out a statement and he was able to go over the statement with his attorney.
“Officers have to make split-second life and death decisions. That is not being debated,” Welch said.
However, after the incident things moved very slowly, Welch said. The Sheriff’s Office investigated the incident and interviewed Linzenmeyer.
Linzenmeyer’s family was there, and he said he would not speak without a lawyer. Days later he gave a statement with his attorney, and was later shown a draft of the statement and was allowed to change it.
The statement doesn’t match reality, Welch said. Henke was shot in the back of the leg but Linzenmeyer’s statement had Henke facing him.
“It hit him in the back of the leg,” Welch said. “Unless there is a magically curving bullet that doesn’t make any sense.”
Other witnesses that will testify during the trial also have statements that were different than what the statement read, Welch said.
“Every other witness does not back up Linzenmeyer’s story,” Welch said. “The physical evidence does not back up his story.”
The first two witnesses also took the stand Tuesday. The case is scheduled to go through Friday.
The first two witnesses also took the stand Tuesday. The case is scheduled to go through Friday.