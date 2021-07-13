Oregon man arrested for 6th offense of OWI after parking in stranger’s driveway

JUNEAU – A 79-year-old town of Beaver Dam’s woman response to finding a stranger parked in her driveway led to a sixth offense drunken driving charge over the weekend.

Michael Fornetti, 51, Oregon, could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted of the charge. Fornetti appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim. Fornetti was placed on a $5,000 signature bond. He must maintain absolute sobriety and he may not go upon the premises of any establishment whose primary business activity involves the sale or distribution of alcoholic beverages.

According to the criminal complaint, the woman reported the unfamiliar truck parked in her driveway on Sunday at 6:25 a.m. A Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputy responded and found Fornetti sleeping in the driver’s seat. The deputy stated Fornetti was incoherent, did not know his address or phone number and smelled of intoxicants. Fornetti allegedly admitted to drinking when speaking to the deputy. The deputy also noticed a beer can behind the driver’s seat, but Fornetti denied drinking for at least seven hours before speaking to law enforcement. He said he pulled over in the driveway because he was tired.

