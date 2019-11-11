An Oregon man is charged with his fourth operating while intoxicated after being pulled over for a speeding in Mauston.
Joseph Gorius, 42, of Oregon is charged with felony operating a vehicle while under the influence, fourth offense. He faces up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, if convicted.
According to the criminal complaint:
Oficer Brian Raabe was traveling on North Union Street in Mauston at about 2:33 p.m. Oct. 19 when he observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed towards his location.
Raabe activated his mounted moving radar, which picked up a reading of 45 miles per hour for the vehicle in a 25 miles per hour zone. After getting the reading, Raabe positioned his patrol unit behind the vehicle and activated his emergency lights.
The vehicle turned onto West Monroe Street and stopped. Raabe approached the vehicle, introduced himself, and stated the reason for stopping the vehicle. The driver, identified as Joseph Gorius, told Raabe he “was just following traffic.”
As he spoke with Gorius from a distance of about three feet, Raabe could smell an odor of intoxicants coming from the vehicle. Gorius was the only occupant of the vehicle. Gorius’ eyes appeared red, bloodshot, and glassy, and his eyes were only partially open while speaking with Raabe.
Asked where he was coming from, Gorius told Raabe he was at a “ball tournament” in Mauston. Gorius spoke in a slow, slurred speech.
Raabe returned to his vehicle and performed a records check on Gorius, from which he discovered Gorius had convictions for three previous operating while intoxicated incidents and a 0.02 blood alcohol content restriction.
Asked how much he had to drink, Gorius replied “not much.” Gorius said the last time he had anything to drink was three hours prior, and he had been drinking vodka lemonade.
During standard field sobriety tests Gorius was unable to follow instructions and lost his balance several times. An initial breath test gave a weak and inconsistent breath sample that registered at a BAC of 0.60. Another test administered at the jail returned a reading of 0.123 BAC.
Gorius is scheduled for an initial appearance Nov. 20 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
