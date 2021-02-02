Oshkosh man, accused in standoff outside of Beaver Dam, jailed on a $100,000 cash bond

JUNEAU – A 25-year-old Oshkosh man was placed on a $100,000 cash bond on Tuesday for multiple charges after leading Dodge County law enforcement officers on a chase last weekend that ended with an eight-hour standoff outside of Beaver Dam.

Tyler Anderson is charged with felony counts of operator fleeing or eluding officer – bodily harm or property damage, possession of a firearm by a felon, failure to comply, hit and run-involving injury, five counts of bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of hit and run.

He could face up to 50 years in prison if found guilty of all the charges.

Anderson appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim. As conditions of his bond, Anderson may not possess a firearm, may not operate a motor vehicle and may not leave the state.

The Juneau Police Department initiated a pursuit of a 2002 Chevrolet Envoy that Anderson was driving on Saturday at 8:12 p.m.. The vehicle crashed into two squad cars during the pursuit before entering into the standoff with police. Beaver Dam Police, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Fond du Lac County SWAT team also responded to the chase or the standoff.