Oshkosh man, accused in standoff outside of Beaver Dam, jailed on a $100,000 cash bond

JUNEAU – A 25-year-old Oshkosh man was placed on a $100,000 cash bond on Tuesday for multiple charges after leading Dodge County law enforcement officers on a chase last weekend that ended with an eight-hour standoff outside of Beaver Dam.
Tyler Anderson is charged with felony counts of operator fleeing or eluding officer – bodily harm or property damage, possession of a firearm by a felon, failure to comply, hit and run-involving injury, five counts of bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of hit and run.
He could face up to 50 years in prison if found guilty of all the charges.
Anderson appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim. As conditions of his bond, Anderson may not possess a firearm, may not operate a motor vehicle and may not leave the state.
The Juneau Police Department initiated a pursuit of a 2002 Chevrolet Envoy that Anderson was driving on Saturday at 8:12 p.m.. The vehicle crashed into two squad cars during the pursuit before entering into the standoff with police. Beaver Dam Police, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Fond du Lac County SWAT team also responded to the chase or the standoff.
According to the criminal complaint, a Juneau Police Officer noticed that the GMC Envoy had a defective driver’s side head light while driving on West North Street and Juneau Avenue. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle but the vehicle did not stop. The Envoy left Juneau on Highway W. Anderson lost control of the vehicle on Highway W and before leaving the roadway into a field. He was able to get the vehicle out of the field and continued traveling on Highway W but struck the Juneau squad car in the passenger side bumper forcing the squad into the ditch. The officer was also able to gain control and continue the pursuit.
The Juneau officer reported that the vehicle failed to stop at the stop sign on Highway W at Highway A. According to the criminal complaint, the vehicle traveled into Beaver Dam where Beaver Dam officers were waiting near the Beaver Dam Town Hall with tire deflation devices. However Anderson’s vehicle did not make contact with the devices and traveled into Beaver Dam at a high rate of speed.
During the pursuit on the south side of Beaver Dam, Anderson’s vehicle struck the Juneau squad car again. The officer ordered Anderson out of the vehicle. The Juneau officer had Anderson at gunpoint and was attempting to get him out of the vehicle, when Anderson said, "I have a gun.”
The officer saw Anderson search for something in the car and went behind the squad car for safety while continuing to give commands asking him to get out of the vehicle. According to the criminal complaint, other officers surrounded the vehicle and Anderson drove the vehicle in reverse for a short while before putting the vehicle in drive and accelerating towards an officer. The officer was able to get out of the way but did strike a Dodge County squad car before leaving Beaver Dam.
Anderson’s vehicle crashed outside of town on Highway W, just east of Shaw Hill Road. A woman passenger was able to leave the vehicle after it crashed, but Anderson barricaded himself inside the vehicle with a silver handgun that he was allegedly seen holding.
Both Dodge County and Fond du Lac Special Weapons and Tactics teams were called to the scene. According to the criminal complaint, Anderson made suicidal statements and threatened the law enforcement. Law enforcement was notified that Anderson may had been ingesting drugs while being barricaded in the vehicle.
Dodge County SWAT team were inside the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle (an armored vehicle capable of going in locations other vehicles cannot to provide safe transportation of law enforcement in dangerous situations and rescue citizens who might be in a dangerous situation) and saw that Anderson was slumped over in the vehicle around 4:15 a.m. The SWAT members were able to get close enough to the vehicle to use pepper spray in the vehicle. Anderson exited the vehicle. He was taken to Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam.
The silver handgun was located in the back seat of the vehicle. Also located in the vehicle was an orange hypodermic needle cap, various personal items, black magnetic box containing suspected illegal drug residue, and a broken glass smoking device often used to smoke methamphetamine.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled on Feb. 11.