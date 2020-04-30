Oshkosh man and Ripon woman charged with drug crimes after Mauston traffic stop

A used needle and a Wisconsin ID was found in the female’s purse with the photo matching the female passenger. Using the ID card, the female was identified as Colleen Hammer. Hammer was shown the ID, to which she replied that she was “sorry I lied.” Hammer was placed under arrest and transported to the Juneau County Jail.

Platt informed Edge he was being placed under arrest. The male passenger, who was not under arrest, and Edge were placed in the squad car. After dropping the male passenger off at a restaurant in Mauston, Platt searched the rear of the squad car, where he found a bag on the floor containing a white crystalline substance consistent with methamphetamine and several oval-shaped pills. Edge and the male passenger denied owning the bag.

Due to both denying ownership of the bag, Platt handcuffed the male passenger and escorted him back to the car. As he brought the passenger back to the car, Platt heard Edge say “that was mine, he didn’t have anything to do with it.”