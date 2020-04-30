Oshkosh man and Ripon woman charged with drug crimes after Mauston traffic stop

An Oshkosh man and a Ripon woman are facing drug charges after allegedly lying to an officer during a traffic stop.
Peter Edge, 28, of Oshkosh is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, repeater; misdemeanor obstructing an officer, repeater; and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, repeater. He faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the felony charge if convicted.
As Edge has previously been convicted of felony manufacturing or delivery of narcotics within a five-year period prior to this arrest, he faces up to an additional four years in prison for the felony charge and two years in prison for each misdemeanor charge due to the repeater modification.
Colleen Hammer, 31, of Ripon is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, repeater; misdemeanor obstructing an officer, repeater; and misdemeanor bail jumping, repeater. She faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the felony charge if convicted.
As Hammer has previously been convicted of felony manufacturing or delivery of narcotics within a five-year period prior to this arrest, she faces up to an additional four years in prison for the felony charge and two years in prison for each misdemeanor charge due to the repeater modification.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 11:15 p.m. Feb. 14, Trooper Allan Platt observed a vehicle traveling faster than the posted speed limit on Highway 82 in town of Marion. A radar reading showed the vehicle was traveling 68 miles per hour in a 55 miles per hour zone.
Platt activated his emergency lights and siren, and the vehicle pulled over. After explaining the reason for the stop, the driver, later identified as Peter Edge, said he did not have a reason for speeding. As Edge spoke, Platt observed rapid speech and dry mouth, and several involuntary movements including shaking legs, swaying back and forth, inability to sit still, and flicking and clenching of his fingers.
Traveling with Edge were a male and a female passenger. When asked to identify herself, the female passenger stated she did not have identification and agreed to identify herself in writing. A records search did not come back with any results for the female passenger.
Based on Edge’s behavior and the records search, Platt requested a K-9 unit respond to the stop.
After returning to the vehicle, Platt explained to the female that he was unable to identify her based on the information provided and asked her to confirm said information. She confirmed the information given to Platt, and said she lived in Ripon. When asked to write down her social security number, she was not able to do so.
Dispatch was able to locate a Department of Transportation photo identification of the name given by the female. The photo did not match the female in the vehicle. Platt asked her to exit the car, and after several moments of non-compliance and asking a second time, Platt opened the passenger door, applied a compliance hold on her right wrist, and assisted her out of the vehicle. She was then placed in handcuffs.
During the interaction with the female, Platt ordered Edge and the male passenger to stay in the vehicle and place their hands on the steering wheel for Edge and the headrest for the passenger. Edge was noncompliant and had to be told several times.
After explaining the consequences of lying to an officer, the female again insisted she gave Platt the correct information about her identification.
Once the K-9 arrived, Platt had the unit sniff the vehicle, which returned a positive alert. After informing edge of the alert, Platt asked for the female’s name to which Edge also gave the name initially provided by the female.
Additional officers arriving on scene performed a search of the vehicle, during which they found a plastic item with powdery residue consistent with items used to load crystal meth or cocaine. In the trunk they found a pair of gloves, inside of which were two pill bottles with Edge’s name, a fake urine container and a male enhancement capsule.
A used needle and a Wisconsin ID was found in the female’s purse with the photo matching the female passenger. Using the ID card, the female was identified as Colleen Hammer. Hammer was shown the ID, to which she replied that she was “sorry I lied.” Hammer was placed under arrest and transported to the Juneau County Jail.
Platt informed Edge he was being placed under arrest. The male passenger, who was not under arrest, and Edge were placed in the squad car. After dropping the male passenger off at a restaurant in Mauston, Platt searched the rear of the squad car, where he found a bag on the floor containing a white crystalline substance consistent with methamphetamine and several oval-shaped pills. Edge and the male passenger denied owning the bag.
Due to both denying ownership of the bag, Platt handcuffed the male passenger and escorted him back to the car. As he brought the passenger back to the car, Platt heard Edge say “that was mine, he didn’t have anything to do with it.”
The male passenger was released and Edge was transported to the jail without incident. At the jail, Edge initially told Platt the drugs must have belonged to one of the passengers, and admitted to using meth earlier in the day. As Platt was walking away, Edge then said the drugs were his and not either of the passengers’. Edge further admitted to concealing the bag inside his body, and told Platt “yeah I wouldn’t touch that bag.”
Confiscated items from Edge, after testing for illegal substances, included 2.5 grams of meth, six 800 milligram pills of Gabapentin, and a plastic “bumper” with white residue inside. The needle found inside Hammer’s purse contained meth and blood.
Hammer was scheduled for an arraignment April 29 at the Juneau County Justice Center. Edge is scheduled for an initial appearance May 6 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.