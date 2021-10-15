Oshkosh man sentenced for standoff outside of Beaver Dam

JUNEAU – A 26-year-old former Oshkosh man was sentenced to serve additional time in prison for multiple charges after leading Dodge County law enforcement officers on a chase last winter that ended with an eight-hour standoff outside of Beaver Dam.

Tyler Anderson appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Kristine Snow Friday. Anderson entered into a plea agreement and pleaded no contest plea to felony charges of fleeing an officer causing bodily harm or property damage, possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, and bail jumping.

Anderson is currently serving time in Green Bay Correctional Institution after his probation was revoked in a 2012 case where he was found guilty of harboring a felon and receiving stolen property. He is currently projected to be released in 2023 for that case.

Snow accepted the pleas and found Anderson guilty. He was sentenced to serve six years in prison and six years of an extended sentence. Snow withheld sentencing on the bail jumping charge and placed Anderson on probation for seven years. Anderson must pay $51,000 in restitution. He must undergo an AODA assessment and maintain absolute sobriety.

The Juneau Police Department initiated a pursuit of a 2002 Chevrolet Envoy that Anderson was driving on Jan. 30 at 8:12 p.m.