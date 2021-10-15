Oshkosh man sentenced for standoff outside of Beaver Dam

JUNEAU – A 26-year-old former Oshkosh man was sentenced to serve additional time in prison for multiple charges after leading Dodge County law enforcement officers on a chase last winter that ended with an eight-hour standoff outside of Beaver Dam.
Tyler Anderson appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Kristine Snow Friday. Anderson entered into a plea agreement and pleaded no contest plea to felony charges of fleeing an officer causing bodily harm or property damage, possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, and bail jumping.
Anderson is currently serving time in Green Bay Correctional Institution after his probation was revoked in a 2012 case where he was found guilty of harboring a felon and receiving stolen property. He is currently projected to be released in 2023 for that case.
Snow accepted the pleas and found Anderson guilty. He was sentenced to serve six years in prison and six years of an extended sentence. Snow withheld sentencing on the bail jumping charge and placed Anderson on probation for seven years. Anderson must pay $51,000 in restitution. He must undergo an AODA assessment and maintain absolute sobriety.
The Juneau Police Department initiated a pursuit of a 2002 Chevrolet Envoy that Anderson was driving on Jan. 30 at 8:12 p.m.
According to the criminal complaint, a Juneau Police Officer noticed that the GMC Envoy had a defective driver’s side head light while driving on West North Street and Juneau Avenue. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle but the vehicle did not stop. The Envoy left Juneau on Highway W. Anderson lost control of the vehicle on Highway W and before leaving the roadway into a field. He was able to get the vehicle out of the field and continued traveling on Highway W but struck the Juneau squad car in the passenger side bumper forcing the squad into the ditch. The officer was able to regain control and continue the pursuit.
The Juneau officer reported he vehicle failed to stop at the stop sign on Highway W at Highway A. According to the criminal complaint, the vehicle traveled into Beaver Dam where Beaver Dam officers were waiting near the Beaver Dam Town Hall with tire deflation devices. However Anderson’s vehicle did not make contact with the devices and traveled into Beaver Dam at a high rate of speed.
During the pursuit on the south side of Beaver Dam, Anderson’s vehicle struck the Juneau squad car again. The officer ordered Anderson out of the vehicle. The Juneau officer had Anderson at gunpoint and was attempting to get him out of the vehicle, when Anderson said, “I have a gun.”
The officer saw Anderson search for something in the car and went behind the squad car for safety while continuing to give commands asking him to get out of the vehicle. According to the criminal complaint, other officers surrounded the vehicle and Anderson drove the vehicle in reverse for a short while before putting the vehicle in drive and accelerating towards an officer. The officer was able to get out of the way but he struck a Dodge County squad car before leaving Beaver Dam.
Anderson’s vehicle crashed outside of town on Highway W, just east of Shaw Hill Road. A woman passenger was able to leave the vehicle after it crashed, but Anderson barricaded himself inside the vehicle with a silver handgun that he was seen holding.
Both Dodge County and Fond du Lac Special Weapons and Tactics teams were called to the scene. According to the criminal complaint, Anderson made suicidal statements and threatened the law enforcement. Law enforcement was notified that Anderson may have been ingesting drugs while being barricaded in the vehicle.
Dodge County SWAT team was inside an armored vehicle and saw Anderson was slumped over in the Envoy around 4:15 a.m. The SWAT members were able to get close enough to the vehicle to use pepper spray in the vehicle causing Anderson to exit the vehicle. He was taken to Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam.
The silver handgun was located in the back seat of the vehicle. Also located in the vehicle was an orange hypodermic needle cap, various personal items, black magnetic box containing suspected illegal drug residue, and a broken glass smoking device often used to smoke methamphetamine.