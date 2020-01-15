Oshkosh woman charged with fleeing police outside of Beaver Dam

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dwyer told the deputy that she was coming from a friend’s house in Madison. According to the complaint, Dwyer kept touching an envelope while speaking to the deputy. Dwyer told the officer she was a teacher but was taking a year off from teaching.

The deputy went to his vehicle and issued her warnings for littering, speeding and the expired registration, but he planned to have her step out of the vehicle to find out if she was impaired. According to the criminal complaint, Dwyer told the deputy that she would prefer to stay in her car. She also said she was going to call her attorney. She also locked the door.

The deputy was able to get his arm into the window and tried to unlock the door. According to the complaint, Dwyer scratched the officer’s arm.

A Beaver Dam police officer arrived before Dwyer drove away. She drove between 75 and 80 mph at times on Highway 151. According to the criminal complaint, Dwyer called 911 during the pursuit and was told to pull over. Dwyer did not pull over, but she was stopped by spike strips that were put in place by the Beaver Dam Police Department. Dwyer drove over the strips and entered Beaver Dam from the Industrial Drive exit.