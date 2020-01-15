Oshkosh woman charged with fleeing police outside of Beaver Dam

JUNEAU – A 36-year-old Oshkosh woman made her initial appearance in court Wednesday after being charged with fleeing from police during a traffic stop south of Beaver Dam early Wednesday.
Amanda Grace Dwyer faces a felony charge of attempting to flee or elude an officer and misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing an officer. She could face up to 3 ½ years in prison on the fleeing charge.
Dwyer appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim. She was placed on a $1,000 signature bond with conditions that she not use, possess or control any controlled substances without a valid prescription or drug paraphernalia nor be in the presence of anyone who does. She also was ordered to not drive without a valid license.
According to the criminal complaint, a Dodge County Sheriff's deputy pulled over Dwyer’s vehicle around 2 a.m. on Highway 151 south of Jackson Road after seeing the vehicle traveling 10 mph over the 65 mph speed limit. While following the vehicle, the deputy saw a lit cigarette go out the driver's window. The deputy also learned that the registration for the vehicle expired in December.
The deputy made contact with Dwyer after she pulled over, and she remained in the car. According to the criminal complaint, Dwyer appeared under the influence during the stop and denied smoking.
Dwyer told the deputy that she was coming from a friend’s house in Madison. According to the complaint, Dwyer kept touching an envelope while speaking to the deputy. Dwyer told the officer she was a teacher but was taking a year off from teaching.
The deputy went to his vehicle and issued her warnings for littering, speeding and the expired registration, but he planned to have her step out of the vehicle to find out if she was impaired. According to the criminal complaint, Dwyer told the deputy that she would prefer to stay in her car. She also said she was going to call her attorney. She also locked the door.
The deputy was able to get his arm into the window and tried to unlock the door. According to the complaint, Dwyer scratched the officer’s arm.
A Beaver Dam police officer arrived before Dwyer drove away. She drove between 75 and 80 mph at times on Highway 151. According to the criminal complaint, Dwyer called 911 during the pursuit and was told to pull over. Dwyer did not pull over, but she was stopped by spike strips that were put in place by the Beaver Dam Police Department. Dwyer drove over the strips and entered Beaver Dam from the Industrial Drive exit.
She was then removed from the vehicle. In the vehicle, officers found a black butane torch, a white glass smoking device with a white powdery substance in it and a pink tablet that was tested and confirmed to be the illegal drug ecstasy.
A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Feb. 20.
