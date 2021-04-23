Overdose call leads to meth charges for Mauston man

A Mauston man is facing drug charges after police responded to his residence for an overdose.
Michael Klingbiel Sr., 49, of Mauston is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and felony bail jumping. If convicted, he faces up three years and six months or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the methamphetamine charge and up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the bail jumping charge.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 11:07 p.m. Feb. 11, Officer Adam Noe of the Mauston Police Department was dispatched with Mauston Area Ambulance to a residence on Grove Street in Mauston for an overdose.
After arriving at the residence Noe observed a vehicle running in the driveway with the driver’s side front door open. A witness was attempting to wake Michael Klingbiel and said Klingbiel was given two doses of Narcan.
Noe attempted to make contact with Klingbiel. Klingbiel was leaned back in the front seat with his eyes partially open and was struggling to breathe. Klingbiel showed little reaction to stimulus from Noe’s flashlight, and his pulse was weak. Noe applied a sternum rub and Klingbiel gave a deep breath, but had no other reaction.
During the interaction Noe observed the top of a large plastic gem bag showing from under Klingbiel’s left leg in plain view. The bag contained a white crystal-like substance which was consistent in appearance with methamphetamine.
As Noe continued to monitor Klingbiel, Mauston Area Ambulance arrived on scene. Once treated Klingbiel “came out of his overdose episode.” During a conversation with EMS, Klingbiel denied taking any drugs or needing medical attention.
Noe tested the crystal-like substance at the Mauston Police Department and received a positive result for methamphetamine. A weighing of the substance returned a weight of 11.73 grams.
Klingbiel is scheduled for a plea hearing May 11 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
