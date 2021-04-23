Overdose call leads to meth charges for Mauston man

A Mauston man is facing drug charges after police responded to his residence for an overdose.

Michael Klingbiel Sr., 49, of Mauston is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and felony bail jumping. If convicted, he faces up three years and six months or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the methamphetamine charge and up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the bail jumping charge.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 11:07 p.m. Feb. 11, Officer Adam Noe of the Mauston Police Department was dispatched with Mauston Area Ambulance to a residence on Grove Street in Mauston for an overdose.

After arriving at the residence Noe observed a vehicle running in the driveway with the driver’s side front door open. A witness was attempting to wake Michael Klingbiel and said Klingbiel was given two doses of Narcan.

Noe attempted to make contact with Klingbiel. Klingbiel was leaned back in the front seat with his eyes partially open and was struggling to breathe. Klingbiel showed little reaction to stimulus from Noe’s flashlight, and his pulse was weak. Noe applied a sternum rub and Klingbiel gave a deep breath, but had no other reaction.