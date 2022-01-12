Overdose leads to meth charges for Mauston woman

A Mauston woman is facing methamphetamine charges after police responded to an overdose call.
Amy Jo Bader, 41, of Mauston is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. If convicted she faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 6:30 p.m. Nov. 29 Deputy Molly Morris was dispatched by the Juneau County Communications Center to a residence on Highway 58 in the town of Clearfield for a medical call.
Morris arrived on scene at 6:38 p.m. and Mauston Area Ambulance arrived at the same time. The reporting party told Morris they had returned home from work when they found Bader in a bedroom suffering a medical emergency, but did not know what was wrong with Bader.
Upon entering the room where Bader was located Morris found her “to be extremely rigid.” Bader’s eyes were partially open but rolled back in her head, and Bader was foaming at the mouth. A member of Mauston Area Ambulance stepped in immediately and began performing life saving measures.
Morris spoke with the reporting party in an attempt to get further information. The reporting party stated Bader did not use any drugs and Morris located no immediate evidence of drugs or paraphernalia in the area. The reporting party showed Morris Bader’s prescription medication, which Morris stated appeared normal with proper amounts and types.
Deputy Danica Gordon arrived on scene and told Morris she knew Bader to use drugs in the past. After searching the area near where Bader was laying they located a purse. Inside the purse was Bader’s identification card.
Gordon located an opened package of cigarettes with a white powdery substance wrapped inside a foil type of paper inside the purse, along with two unidentified pills contained in a bottle of over the counter medication. The pills did not match the medication that the bottle was advertised as containing.
The items found were transported to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office. The substance inside the cigarette package was tested and returned a positive result for methamphetamine.
Bader told Morris she had been using methamphetamine but did not recall the details of what happened Nov. 29.
Bader is scheduled for a plea hearing April 19 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.