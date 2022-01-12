Overdose leads to meth charges for Mauston woman

A Mauston woman is facing methamphetamine charges after police responded to an overdose call.

Amy Jo Bader, 41, of Mauston is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. If convicted she faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 6:30 p.m. Nov. 29 Deputy Molly Morris was dispatched by the Juneau County Communications Center to a residence on Highway 58 in the town of Clearfield for a medical call.

Morris arrived on scene at 6:38 p.m. and Mauston Area Ambulance arrived at the same time. The reporting party told Morris they had returned home from work when they found Bader in a bedroom suffering a medical emergency, but did not know what was wrong with Bader.

Upon entering the room where Bader was located Morris found her “to be extremely rigid.” Bader’s eyes were partially open but rolled back in her head, and Bader was foaming at the mouth. A member of Mauston Area Ambulance stepped in immediately and began performing life saving measures.