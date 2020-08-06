Oxford man charged with 5th OWI after Mauston police find open container in vehicle

An Oxford man was arrested in Mauston for his fifth operating while under the influence charge after police initiated a traffic stop after a random registration search, allegedly finding an open container of beer in the vehicle.
Quincy Denzer, 39, of Oxford is charged with felony operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, fifth offense; and misdemeanors operating a motor vehicle while revoked and failure to install an ignition interlock device. If convicted of the felony charge he faces up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 3:29 p.m. June 29, Officer Brian Raabe of the Mauston Police Department was monitoring traffic when he performed a random registration check on a vehicle that passed his location. While performing the check, Raabe noted the driver was wearing a bright neon yellow shirt with cut off sleeves.
The vehicle turned onto Oak Street, after which the records check came back as an expired license plate from 2013. Raabe turned onto Division Street trying to locate the vehicle, which he found stopped at the intersection of La Crosse Street and Oak Street. The vehicle’s front license plate did not match the back plate.
As he attempted to pull behind the vehicle to initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle accelerated at a high speed and then turned onto Division Street. The vehicle came to a stop and the driver got out and started rapidly walking away.
Raabe activated his emergency lights and ordered the driver to stop walking away, eventually catching up to him and bringing him back to the traffic stop.
While walking back to the traffic stop, Raabe asked the driver, later identified as Quincy Denzer, why he had seven-year expired license plates. Denzer claimed he was going to change license plates but had not gotten them changed yet. When asked why the two plates did not match, Denzer did not respond. Asked if he was the registered owner of the vehicle or if he had his driver’s license on him, Denzer responded “umm.”
Raabe asked if it was normal for a driver to accelerate at a high speed, park, then walk away from a vehicle and Denzer said no. Denzer claimed to not be driving, to which Raabe responded he had observed him driving and the footage was available on his squad car’s camera.
Denzer began to backpedal away from Raabe after being advised he was being detained. Raabe told Denzer he was not free to leave and handcuffed Denzer. Raabe again asked for Denzer’s license and he stated he did not have the license.
Raabe performed a plain view search of Denzer’s vehicle, where he observed an open 16 ounce beer can in the center console cup holder. Raabe was informed Denzer had a 0.02 blood alcohol restriction. Another officer checked the beer can to see if it had been opened recently, and noted the vehicle did not have an ignition interlock device installed. The can was nearly empty with condensation gathered on the outside of the can.
Denzer agreed to perform a preliminary breath test, which returned a result of 0.077. He was then transported to the Juneau County Jail without incident. A blood test was performed at the jail.
Denzer is scheduled for an initial appearance Oct. 14 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
