Oxford man charged with 5th OWI after Mauston police find open container in vehicle

Raabe activated his emergency lights and ordered the driver to stop walking away, eventually catching up to him and bringing him back to the traffic stop.

While walking back to the traffic stop, Raabe asked the driver, later identified as Quincy Denzer, why he had seven-year expired license plates. Denzer claimed he was going to change license plates but had not gotten them changed yet. When asked why the two plates did not match, Denzer did not respond. Asked if he was the registered owner of the vehicle or if he had his driver’s license on him, Denzer responded “umm.”

Raabe asked if it was normal for a driver to accelerate at a high speed, park, then walk away from a vehicle and Denzer said no. Denzer claimed to not be driving, to which Raabe responded he had observed him driving and the footage was available on his squad car’s camera.

Denzer began to backpedal away from Raabe after being advised he was being detained. Raabe told Denzer he was not free to leave and handcuffed Denzer. Raabe again asked for Denzer’s license and he stated he did not have the license.