Oxford man charged with shooting dog

An Oxford man allegedly shot his mother’s dog while possibly drunk, leading to numerous charges.

According to Adams County Sherriff Brent York, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a report at about 2:01 a.m. March 17 of a man who shot his mother’s dog at a residence in New Chester.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An investigation by Adams County Sheriff’s Deputies responding to the scene determined the man, later identified as Joseph Odwazny, 49, was possibly intoxicated when the dog bit him. After the dog bit Odwazny he engaged in a disagreement with his mother about the dog biting him.

York said Odwazny killed the dog by obtaining a firearm and then shooting the dog near where his mother was standing.

Odwazny was taken into custody and charged with mistreating animals causing death, shooting a caged or staked animal causing death, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse, and endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon-domestic abuse.

York said no further information is being released at this time, and the investigation remains open.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.