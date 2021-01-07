Pair arrested for alleged North Freedom drug sales

A Reedsburg couple each signed a signature bond Thursday releasing them from Sauk County Jail after being arrested for allegedly maintaining a drug trafficking place in North Freedom.

Brandon Jermaine Taylor, 29, and Jonnica J. Cross, 25, each face a maximum prison sentence of more than 17 years and fines over $45,000.

According to the criminal complaint, a North Freedom resident called the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office in September 2019 after being hit in the head during a fight and that she was bleeding. The caller said the person who hit her was still in the building with a gun.

When deputies arrived, they spoke to Taylor, who said he lived with the woman temporarily but hadn’t been involved in the fight. When deputies asked if they could go into the residence, Taylor allegedly left the scene. Inside, authorities found nearly 44 grams of marijuana and less than one gram of cocaine, according to the complaint.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The woman said Taylor and Cross had been living there and indicated the area where the illegal drugs were found belonged to the couple. DNA tests sent to the state lab found Cross and Taylor had interacted with the containers in which the marijuana and cocaine were found after authorities executed a search warrant on their home in April.