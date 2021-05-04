 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pair arrested in Reedsburg parking lot suspected of possessing meth
0 comments
alert top story

Pair arrested in Reedsburg parking lot suspected of possessing meth

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sauk County Courthouse stock 3 wiscnews web only
BRAD ALLEN/News Republic

Reedsburg police arrested two people Monday after being called to check on them as they were slumped over inside of a parked car in a public parking lot.

Sherry A. Drews, 49, and Thomas A. Dyar, 55, both of Reedsburg, were arrested around 5:30 p.m. after a caller reported the pair were indisposed in the vehicle in the 100 block of Viking Drive, which is near businesses like Viking Village Foods, the True Value hardware store and Reedsburg State Bank.

050621-bara-news-arrest1

Drews

According to a press release from Reedsburg Police Chief Patrick Cummings, police searched the car and found drug related items, like heroin, more than 17 grams of meth and paraphernalia common for drug use.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
050621-bara-news-arrest2

Dyar

Drews was arrested for suspected possession with intent to sell less than 10 grams of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule I and II narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dyar was arrested for suspected meth possession, drug paraphernalia and possession of an electric weapon.

According to online court records, neither Drews nor Dyar had been charged in Sauk County Circuit Court as of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Both were taken to the Sauk County Jail late Monday.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cuomo, De Blasio clash over renaming Columbus Day

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News