Pair arrested in Reedsburg parking lot suspected of possessing meth

Reedsburg police arrested two people Monday after being called to check on them as they were slumped over inside of a parked car in a public parking lot.

Sherry A. Drews, 49, and Thomas A. Dyar, 55, both of Reedsburg, were arrested around 5:30 p.m. after a caller reported the pair were indisposed in the vehicle in the 100 block of Viking Drive, which is near businesses like Viking Village Foods, the True Value hardware store and Reedsburg State Bank.

According to a press release from Reedsburg Police Chief Patrick Cummings, police searched the car and found drug related items, like heroin, more than 17 grams of meth and paraphernalia common for drug use.

Drews was arrested for suspected possession with intent to sell less than 10 grams of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule I and II narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dyar was arrested for suspected meth possession, drug paraphernalia and possession of an electric weapon.

According to online court records, neither Drews nor Dyar had been charged in Sauk County Circuit Court as of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Both were taken to the Sauk County Jail late Monday.

