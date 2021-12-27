Pair charged in non-profit vehicle scheme

When the person asked what they could do to help, Robeson allegedly said he needed a vehicle. The person eventually agreed to buy a white 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe, and donate it to Robeson and Race to Unite Races. The vehicle purchased on Wisconsin Surplus was valued at $3,500 and signed over the Race to Unite Races on Sept. 3, 2020.

The other person identified in the criminal complaint told police they were asking questions about the organization and said Robeson would become upset and change the subject when asked tough questions about Race to Unite Races.

The pair said they felt pressured into donating to Robeson and began researching him and the organization on Facebook and online. Race to Unite Races Facebook page did not show any activity in over two years and the website link did not work.

They did not realize the business was not a non-profit until after they had signed over the title to Robeson. A receipt for the donation was signed by Stephen Robeson and his wife Kimberly Robeson.

The pair who donated the vehicle contacted a financial advisor to located more information on the alleged non-profit but this person was unable to find the business as a non-profit.