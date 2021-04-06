Pair face prison for alleged drug trafficking from Lake Delton resort suite

A woman who was charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place in Lake Delton with a man currently in Sauk County Jail was recently released on a $2,000 signature bond.

Brianna S. Schultz, 22, Holmen, signed the signature bond March 31. Schultz and Edward W. Hatfield, 33, La Valle, face charges of felony possession with intent to sell up to 50 grams of amphetamines and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

Hatfield was also charged with two counts of felony bail jumping for violating bond conditions in a drug case filed in August and allegedly obstructing an officer in October.

According to the criminal complaints, the pair had already been arrested for drugs when a manager of Tamarack and Mirror Lake Resort called the Lake Delton Police Department due to the condition of the unit that the pair had been staying in when they were arrested for having outstanding warrants in January.

Around 10 a.m. Jan. 21, an officer went to the resort to speak to a manager who expressed concern over the state of the unit and potential safety risks to staff members that would need to clean it, telling an officer there were “needles everywhere” and suspected illegal drugs.

