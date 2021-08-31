 Skip to main content
Pardeeville man arrested for fourth OWI
Pardeeville man arrested for fourth OWI

090121-port-news-barker-1

Harold Barker

 CONTRIBUTED/Columbia County Sheriff's Office

A man was arrested for fourth OWI and allegedly admitted to being “busted” before an initial test showed his blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit for alcohol.

Harold P. Barker, 50, Pardeeville, has been charged with fourth operating while intoxicated, a class H felony. Columbia County Judge Troy Cross set Barker’s signature bond at $500 with standard felony conditions including no possession or consumption of alcohol and may not operate a motor vehicle without a valid license.

Barker had his initial appearance in front of Cross on Aug. 30 and online records show he is no longer in custody.

According to the criminal complaint, on Aug. 26 around 8:15 p.m. Columbia County Sheriff Deputy Jordan Jones heard a car crash near West Chestnut Street and Lynch Street in Pardeeville.

Jones arrived at the scene and discovered Barker’s truck in the westbound lane of West Chestnut Street. Barker allegedly told the officer “I’m intoxicated” when Jones first spoke with him.

The complaint states it was a two-vehicle crash but does not identify the second vehicle in the crash or if there were any injuries resulting from the accident.

Jones reported Barker had bloodshot, watery eyes and could smell intoxicants coming from the vehicle. Jones also Barker was unsteady on his feet and slurred speech during the roadside interview.

Barker could not initially remember how much he had to drink but later admitted to drinking six to eight beers. Jones asked if Barker would perform field sobriety tests.

“Under the circumstances you already got me busted,” Barker allegedly told Jones in response to taking the sobriety tests.

Jones did give a preliminary breath test to Barker and observed the result was 0.205, the legal limit is 0.08.

Online records show Barker was first arrested for OWI in 1998, then again in 2006 and 2009.

Barker is scheduled to be in court on Sept. 28 for a pre-trial hearing in Branch 3 of the Columbia County Courthouse.

