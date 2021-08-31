Pardeeville man arrested for fourth OWI

A man was arrested for fourth OWI and allegedly admitted to being “busted” before an initial test showed his blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit for alcohol.

Harold P. Barker, 50, Pardeeville, has been charged with fourth operating while intoxicated, a class H felony. Columbia County Judge Troy Cross set Barker’s signature bond at $500 with standard felony conditions including no possession or consumption of alcohol and may not operate a motor vehicle without a valid license.

Barker had his initial appearance in front of Cross on Aug. 30 and online records show he is no longer in custody.

According to the criminal complaint, on Aug. 26 around 8:15 p.m. Columbia County Sheriff Deputy Jordan Jones heard a car crash near West Chestnut Street and Lynch Street in Pardeeville.

Jones arrived at the scene and discovered Barker’s truck in the westbound lane of West Chestnut Street. Barker allegedly told the officer “I’m intoxicated” when Jones first spoke with him.

The complaint states it was a two-vehicle crash but does not identify the second vehicle in the crash or if there were any injuries resulting from the accident.