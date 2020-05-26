Pardeeville man arrested on suspected 9th OWI

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Pardeeville man was arrested on suspicion of a ninth driving while intoxicated charge in the early morning hours Sunday after trying to enter a church.

According to a press release from Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner, 38-year-old Matthew Leigh Hollendyke was driving around 1:55 a.m. in Cambria when deputies watched the vehicle swerve within its lane and then strike a curb along Scott Street near West Florence Street.

Officers watched the driver, later identified as Hollendyke, exit the vehicle and approach the doors of Zion Lutheran Church. When deputies met with and spoke to Hollendyke, they noted he showed signs of inebriation and was asked to perform standard field sobriety tests, according to the release.

Hollendyke had been ordered to install an ignition interlock device in his vehicle and is currently on parole.

Deputies arrested him for a suspected ninth driving while intoxicated charge, driving with a revoked license, failing to install the interlock device and violating his parole.

According to circuit court records, Hollendyke was found guilty after pleading no contest to an eighth offense of driving while intoxicated in February 2012. He had been sentenced to three years in state prison and three years of extended supervision.