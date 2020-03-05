Pardeeville man charged after alleged attempted strangulation

A Pardeeville man was released from custody after signing a $1,000 signature bond Tuesday after he allegedly held down a woman and attempted to strangle her during an altercation at the Ho-Chunk casino near Wisconsin Dells.

Jeremiah L. Mancillas, 37, was charged Monday in Sauk County Circuit Court with felony counts of false imprisonment, strangulation and bail jumping. He also faces misdemeanor charges of battery and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, Sauk County Sheriff’s deputies responded just after midnight Feb. 29 to the hotel at the casino. A woman had called crying while dispatch workers could hear a man yelling, both of them screaming at one another.

When deputies spoke to Mancillas, he said the argument had begun when the woman, who he alleged was intoxicated, had hit him multiple times for no reason and that he had no marks because he does not bruise easily. Mancillas told the deputy that he held the woman down in an attempt to keep her from hitting him, but had not otherwise touched her. He said he had not been drinking.

Another deputy spoke to the woman, who said she and Mancillas had been drinking alcohol and that during a discussion Mancillas had gotten upset at something she said and pinned her in a corner, becoming increasingly agitated.

