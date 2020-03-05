Pardeeville man charged after alleged attempted strangulation

A Pardeeville man was released from custody after signing a $1,000 signature bond Tuesday after he allegedly held down a woman and attempted to strangle her during an altercation at the Ho-Chunk casino near Wisconsin Dells.
Jeremiah L. Mancillas, 37, was charged Monday in Sauk County Circuit Court with felony counts of false imprisonment, strangulation and bail jumping. He also faces misdemeanor charges of battery and disorderly conduct.
According to the criminal complaint, Sauk County Sheriff’s deputies responded just after midnight Feb. 29 to the hotel at the casino. A woman had called crying while dispatch workers could hear a man yelling, both of them screaming at one another.
When deputies spoke to Mancillas, he said the argument had begun when the woman, who he alleged was intoxicated, had hit him multiple times for no reason and that he had no marks because he does not bruise easily. Mancillas told the deputy that he held the woman down in an attempt to keep her from hitting him, but had not otherwise touched her. He said he had not been drinking.
Another deputy spoke to the woman, who said she and Mancillas had been drinking alcohol and that during a discussion Mancillas had gotten upset at something she said and pinned her in a corner, becoming increasingly agitated.
You have free articles remaining.
According to the complaint, the woman said when she tried to push Mancillas away, he pushed her down on the couch in the room but she was eventually able to stand up. She alleged that Mancillas then pushed her to the floor, and as she fell, she hit her head on the edge of a coffee table. She told the deputy that Mancillas tried to strangle her when she was on the floor, squeezing so hard she could not make any noise.
The woman told deputies she ran out of the room and knocked on doors seeking help. In surveillance video obtained from the hotel, deputies could see the woman leave the room in just a towel covering her upper half, knocking on doors and leaving the area. In the video, she can be seen trying to enter a glass door to get back to the room and avoid Mancillas, but it was locked.
When she re-entered the room, the woman said Mancillas strangled her again, twice, and punched her in the head, arms, legs and torso. The deputy noted a bump about the size of a golf ball on the back of her head.
According to the complaint, the woman was able to put on clothes and leave the room again. Mancillas can be seen in the surveillance video running after her as she makes a phone call and attempts to get on an elevator. Two bystanders exited one of the rooms and were watching them, interrupting the yelling a few minutes later. The two men told deputies they had tried to calm the situation before police arrived.
On Oct. 22, Mancillas entered a no-contest plea in Columbia County Circuit Court to a count of disorderly conduct. A felony charge of false imprisonment and criminal damage to property misdemeanor were dismissed by Assistant District Attorney Maura O’Connell Melka as part of a plea agreement.
A $2,000 signature bond in that case prohibits Mancillas from having any violent contact with the woman. He is scheduled to be sentenced in November on that charge.
Mancillas faces a maximum prison sentence of 19 years and up to $41,000 in fines for the Sauk County charges. His bond requires that he maintain absolute sobriety, not possess any alcohol or controlled substance and to have no contact with the woman.
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.