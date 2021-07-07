Pardeeville man charged in Sauk County fatal crash

The deputy found Swiatly ejected from the car. Slama was pinned under the rear window of the vehicle. EMS confirmed she was dead at the scene. Swiatly was taken via MedFlight to UW Hospital in Madison.

According to the complaint, when a trooper investigating the crash called the hospital slightly less than 24 hours later, Swiatly was still unable to speak to police. A nurse said that he had a concussion, brain bleed, kidney laceration, bruised lungs and broken bones in his face.

Potter allegedly told police he made a “mistake” when he fled the traffic stop and said he the corner “too fast” and sliding onto the shoulder. He said the next thing he remembered was being upside down in a ditch. After unbuckling his seat belt, Potter said he panicked and started running, but then returned to the car to see how the other two were. He told police that there was no one in the car. According to the complaint, he told police he took Slama’s purse and a bag that belonged to Swiatly before running away again. Potter said he waited in the woods until police found him.

Someone reported Potter had rung the doorbell of a nearby home repeatedly before leaving with his hands wrapped in cloth. While still investigating the scene of the crash, officers were told that Potter called to report his car as stolen, which allowed police to track him down.