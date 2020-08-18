Pardeeville man gets 24 months probation for Baraboo coin box theft

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A former Prairie du Sac man charged with felony burglary from a Baraboo apartment building was sentenced to 24 months of probation after pleading no contest Friday in Sauk County Circuit Court.

Kyle R. French, 26, of Pardeeville, had four of his five charges dismissed but “read in,” which means they were considered in sentencing by Judge Michael Screnock. The dismissed charges included both felony counts, one burglary and the other possession of burglarious tools, and misdemeanor charges of possession of tools to enter into a locked coin box and theft of property up to $2,500.

French was sentenced after pleading no contest to a single misdemeanor charge of breaking into a locked coin box. As conditions of the probation, French will be required to complete any mandated alcohol or drug treatment program, maintain absolute sobriety and not be on the premises of Wynsong Apartments along the 1300 block of Draper Street or from the 1200 through the 1400 block of Winnebago Circle in Baraboo. He will also have to complete restitution payments.