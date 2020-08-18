Pardeeville man gets 24 months probation for Baraboo coin box theft

A former Prairie du Sac man charged with felony burglary from a Baraboo apartment building was sentenced to 24 months of probation after pleading no contest Friday in Sauk County Circuit Court.
Kyle R. French, 26, of Pardeeville, had four of his five charges dismissed but “read in,” which means they were considered in sentencing by Judge Michael Screnock. The dismissed charges included both felony counts, one burglary and the other possession of burglarious tools, and misdemeanor charges of possession of tools to enter into a locked coin box and theft of property up to $2,500.
French was sentenced after pleading no contest to a single misdemeanor charge of breaking into a locked coin box. As conditions of the probation, French will be required to complete any mandated alcohol or drug treatment program, maintain absolute sobriety and not be on the premises of Wynsong Apartments along the 1300 block of Draper Street or from the 1200 through the 1400 block of Winnebago Circle in Baraboo. He will also have to complete restitution payments.
According to the criminal complaint, a resident saw French trying to break into a laundry machine in the laundry room of 1331 Winnebago Circle on May 29. Sauk County sheriff’s deputies tracked French down and arrested him after the resident called the Baraboo Police Department. When he was found, authorities said French had about $15 in quarters, a dollar bill, three keys, a hat, a wallet and a metal rod on him. He told police the rod was not a burglary tool but a piece of the machine.
The resident told police she and another resident thought French had broken into machines at least once before. When an officer tested one of the keys found on French, he discovered it unlocked a number of washing machines in the building.
About an hour later, another Baraboo police officer stopped a vehicle that matched the description of a car driven by French. A woman was driving. She gave the officer permission to search the vehicle. Police found a number of items, according to the complaint, that could be used to break into coin machines.
There were bolt cutters as well, which officers noted in the report they think French may have used to break into residences and garages as well as laundry and coin machines.
French had originally faced a maximum prison sentence of more than 18 years and up to $60,000 in fines for the charges. He owes $453 to the court.
