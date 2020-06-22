Pardeeville man given probation for felony strangulation charge, others dismissed

The woman told officers that Mancillas had been drinking and that a discussion turned physically violent when he became upset and pinned her in a corner. The woman tried to push him away, but Mancillas pushed her down on a couch, pushing her to the floor. Her head struck the coffee table before Mancillas began strangling her, squeezing so hard she couldn’t make any noise, she told deputies.

Eventually able to get away, the woman knocked on doors looking for help. Surveillance video showed her trying to re-enter the building through a glass door to avoid Mancillas, but it was locked. Upon going back to the room because she was only partially clothed, Mancillas strangled the woman again, punching her multiple times. A deputy noted a bump the size of a golf ball on the back of the woman’s head.

Once the woman was dressed, she left the room again, but Mancillas can be seen in surveillance video running behind her. She was trying to make a call and get on an elevator. Two bystanders exited a room and watched an apparent argument, interrupting the yelling at some point. The two men told deputies they were trying to help calm down the situation.