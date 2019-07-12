A Pardeeville man will serve six months in jail after he got drunk, punched a man and was accused of sexual assault, although that charge was later dismissed.
Todd James Ludwig, 52, pleaded guilty Friday to two misdemeanor charges of domestic abuse and battery. A felony second-degree sexual assault charge was dismissed on a motion from the Columbia County District Attorney's office.
Judge W. Andrew Voigt withheld sentencing Friday, but placed Ludwig on three years of probation and granted four days of jail credit. Ludwig must pay $886 in legal fines and serve six months in Columbia County Jail with Huber privileges, beginning at 7 p.m. Monday.
Voigt ordered Ludwig to comply with any recommended drug treatment programs, seek domestic abuse counseling and attend anger management counseling. Voigt also ordered Ludwig to maintain absolute sobriety, submit a DNA sample and not have any contact with a victim outside of coordinating child care through a third party.
The case stems from November 2018 incident.
Authorities said in a criminal complaint that a woman said Ludwig sexually assaulted her in the bathroom of a Pardeeville residence Nov. 25. The woman later heard a commotion before Ludwig left to go hunting.
A man had told authorities he believed Ludwig was passed out and intoxicated but then heard yelling and screaming in the bathroom. He then hit Ludwig with the palm of his hand, and Ludwig punched him with a closed fist.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)