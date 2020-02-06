Pardeeville man used 'wrestling move' in alleged strangulation

A 39-year-old Pardeeville man faces up to six years in prison for felony strangulation and suffocation and is also charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct in Columbia County.
According to the criminal complaint, Lucas C. Bohne and the victim were arguing Jan. 27 at a residence in Pardeeville when she went to an upstairs room to get away. Following another argument inside the room, Bohne exited but held the door closed when she tried to get out. The victim yelled at Bohne to open the door when suddenly it “smashed open” into her and she fell hard into a wall.
Bohne reportedly grabbed the victim and threw her to the floor and started choking her with his hand on the front of her throat. Bohne eventually got off of her and told her to leave the residence and she called a relative on the phone and left.
You have free articles remaining.
The relative told law enforcement that over the phone, he could hear the victim telling Bohne to stop and the whole thing “sounded intense,” the complaint states. She told the relative that Bohne had choked her and was throwing her out of the house. When the victim came to his residence, the relative observed red marks on her throat and forehead.
Regarding the arguments, Bohne admitted to law enforcement that he “shouldn’t have went back in to keep it going,” according to the complaint. He admitted that the woman fell backwards when he entered the room and that he used a wrestling move in grabbing her by the arms and putting her on the floor and keeping her pinned there.
Bohne, free on a $5,000 signature bond, has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Wednesday in Columbia County Circuit Court.
Noah Vernau's memorable stories from 2019
Reporter Noah Vernau's memorable stories from 2019 explored school safety funding in Wisconsin, the difficulty schools sometimes have in providing theater programming, how local startup businesses bucked statewide trends to find success and low vaccination rates among children in the region.
Health professionals have expressed concern over low immunization rates among children in the region.
An in-depth look at how Wisconsin schools spent school safety funds.
Local businesses have found success despite statewide struggles.
Schools throughout the region have overcome various challenges to keep their theater programs afloat.
A Portage nonprofit has built and delivered more than 400 beds to families in need since the group formed in May 2018.
Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.