Pardeeville pair arrested for suspected drug trafficking

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two Pardeeville residents accused of maintaining a drug trafficking place from a home in the 200 block of South Main Street each had signature bonds set Thursday in Columbia County Circuit Court.

Tiffany L. Manthey and Joshua Luckey, both 32, were arrested as the result of a warrant obtained by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office to search the residence, according to a press release from Sheriff Roger Brandner.

Manthey was arrested Monday during the search. Luckey was arrested Wednesday in Portage. Both are being held in the county jail.

Columbia County Circuit Court Judge Troy Cross ordered a $500 signature bond set for each case during each initial appearance conducted via video conference.

Manthey was charged Thursday with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver "designer" drugs and marijuana, manufacturing and delivering marijuana and maintaining a drug trafficking place. She was also charged with two misdemeanor counts of neglecting a child, possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and bail jumping.

Luckey was charged with identical offenses with the exception of bail jumping.