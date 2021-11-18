Pardeeville woman accused of head-butting officer

A woman was arrested in Pardeeville after allegedly head-butting an officer after being arrested and continued to strike officers while being booked into Columbia County Jail.
Amanda L. Parsons, 40, Pardeeville, is facing four felony battery-related charges and two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and resisting or obstructing an officer.
She is charged with attempted battery or threat to law enforcement officer, battery or threat to law enforcement officers, battery by prisoners and attempted battery by prisoners – all four charges are class H felony counts.
Parsons had her initial appearance on Sept. 12 where Judge W. Andrew Voigt set a cash bond of $100 with standard felony conditions, she is not to possess/consume alcohol and controlled substances.
Online records show Parsons bonded out of Columbia County custody last week following her initial appearance.
According to the criminal complaint, on Nov. 6 around 11:30 p.m., Columbia County Sheriff officers were dispatched to a report of a disturbance on North Main Street in Pardeeville. There was a fight in an alleyway and two officers intervened and attempted to handcuff Parsons.
The officer reported Parsons was “swinging wildly” and that she was allegedly “extremely uncooperative.”
Parsons was screaming and resisting with her arms while officers attempted to get her in a squad car. While in the car Parsons was allegedly kicking, screaming and hitting her head on the cage divider in the squad car.
An officer attempting to get Parsons to stop hitting her head on the cage but she continued to be uncooperative. The officer reported believing Parsons was under the influence of a controlled substance.
The complaint alleges Parsons remained uncooperative while she was transported to Divine Savior to be medically cleared. During an attempted blood draw, Parsons allegedly took the needle and had to be restrained for a blood draw.
At one point before being transported to the Columbia County Jail Parsons attempted head-butt one of the officers, but the officer reported feeling no pain stating Parsons didn’t have enough momentum.
Moments later during the transport Parsons attempted another head-butt and this time caused the officer pain. Parsons allegedly struck the officer so hard on the left of the officer’s head that the right side of their head hit the cage in the squad car.
Officers reported Parsons continued using threatening language including profanity. When Parsons arrived at Columbia County Jail, she allegedly kicked a jailor and struck another while being processed.