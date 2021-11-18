Pardeeville woman accused of head-butting officer

Parsons was screaming and resisting with her arms while officers attempted to get her in a squad car. While in the car Parsons was allegedly kicking, screaming and hitting her head on the cage divider in the squad car.

An officer attempting to get Parsons to stop hitting her head on the cage but she continued to be uncooperative. The officer reported believing Parsons was under the influence of a controlled substance.

The complaint alleges Parsons remained uncooperative while she was transported to Divine Savior to be medically cleared. During an attempted blood draw, Parsons allegedly took the needle and had to be restrained for a blood draw.

At one point before being transported to the Columbia County Jail Parsons attempted head-butt one of the officers, but the officer reported feeling no pain stating Parsons didn’t have enough momentum.

Moments later during the transport Parsons attempted another head-butt and this time caused the officer pain. Parsons allegedly struck the officer so hard on the left of the officer’s head that the right side of their head hit the cage in the squad car.