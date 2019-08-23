A Pardeeville woman will serve three years in prison for driving home under the influence after going to a convenience store in January.
Kelly K. Rucks, 51, was sentenced Thursday morning after she pleaded no contest to a charge of seventh offense operating while intoxicated and was found guilty.
A separate charge of operating with prohibited alcohol concentration was dismissed Thursday.
Judge Todd Hepler sentenced Rucks to three years in prison and three years of extended supervision, according to court records.
Hepler ordered Rucks to pay $2,323 in legal fines, comply with alcohol treatment, install an ignition interlock device for 36 months and maintain absolute sobriety. Hepler also permanently revoked the defendant's driver's license.
According to a criminal complaint filed in January, Rucks was arrested after a Jan. 2 incident.
The complaint stated Rucks's 20-year-old son backed her car into her bird bath, and they argued while driving to a Kwik Trip store. She then left her son at the store, drove home and called police to report him for hitting the birdbath.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)