Parent shoots son during North Freedom home invasion

Parents in North Freedom were forced to protect themselves by firing a gun at their son, who allegedly shot in the windows of their home and went into the house with his own weapon, according to a press release from Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister.

Around 3:45 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to a call from one of the parents that the 37-year-old intruder and the homeowner were shooting at one another. When they arrived, officers saw the shot out windows and deduced the man had shot out a patio door to get into the house. Deputies found the son on the ground with numerous gunshot wounds and the parents uninjured in the home, according to the release.

Initial investigation showed that the unnamed 37-year-old son came to the home and began shooting out windows to try to get into the residence. The parents went to the basement as the man made his way into the home and “fired numerous rounds inside” which prompted him to reload the weapon.

The man was walking down a hallway toward the basement when he was confronted by one of the parents, who had a gun and returned fire at the son, hitting him more than once.

MedFlight transported the man to UW Hospital in Madison. He is in critical condition.

The shooting remains under investigation.

