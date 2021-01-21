Pedestrian dies after getting out of vehicle into path of semi in Green Lake County, authorities say

A pedestrian died after getting out of their vehicle and into the path of a semi in Green Lake County on Wednesday afternoon, authorities reported.
At 1:47 p.m., a 911 caller reported a crash on Highway K near Craig Road in the town of Brooklyn involving a pedestrian and a semi, and the first emergency responders reached the scene at 1:49 p.m., Green Lake County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Matthew L. Vande Kolk.
The preliminary examination determined that a pedestrian exited a vehicle into the path of the semi. The pedestrian was taken to a landing zone by ambulance and then flown to Theda Care Neenah by MedFlight Helicopter, and died of their injuries, Vande Kolk said.
The semi driver was not injured.
Names of those involved were not released, and the investigation is continuing, Vande Kolk said.
