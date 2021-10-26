Pennsylvania man sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting children while staying in Reeseville

JUNEAU – A 25-year-old Carlisle, Pennsylvania, man was sentenced Tuesday to 22 years in prison for sexually assaulting two Reeseville girls while he was staying with the family several years ago.

Steven Barlow was found guilty in August of two felony counts of first degree child sexual assault. He appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger on Tuesday who sentenced Barlow to 22 years of prison followed by 12 years of extended supervision.

“The parents of the child victims tried to help the defendant by letting him move into their home, and he repaid their generosity by sexually assaulting their children in complete violation of the trust that had been placed in him,” Dodge County Assistant District Attorney Yolanda Tienstra said in a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the criminal complaint, the mother of the children called the sheriff’s office the summer of 2018 reporting that her daughters, ages 6 and 7, had been sexually assaulted. The woman told an investigator that her 7-year-old daughter had told her about the abuse.

The mother then spoke to her 6-year-old daughter, who also said she had been abused by Barlow. The mother said it would have happened about two years previously when Barlow was in the area.