JUNEAU — A 21-year-old Ixonia woman was found guilty of reduced charges Thursday for assisting convicted killer Nigel Schultz a year ago after he killed Beaver Dam resident Bradlee Gerke.
Dakota Schlesner entered a no contest plea to a charge of harboring or aiding a felon. Schlesner originally was charged with hiding a corpse as a party to a crime. Schlesner faces up to 1.5 years in prison followed by up to 2 years of supervision. A sentencing hearing has been set for Jan. 9.
Nigel Schultz contacted Schlesner and instructed her to come to her parent’s residence, without providing any more detail, according to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. Upon arrival at the house in rural Ashippun, Schultz showed Schlesner Gerke’s body. Schultz admitted to Schlesner that he killed Gerke. After showing Schlesner Gerke’s remains, Schultz told Schlesner, “Now you know what I can do, so don’t tell anybody.” Schultz then had Schlesner help move and bury Gerke. She told deputies she aided Schultz because she feared if she did not, Schultz would kill her.
Days later, Schlesner received text messages from Schultz instructing her to manipulate the grave where Gerke’s body was buried and Schlesner complied. Schlesner did not report the murder to authorities until her father discovered the grave and called police. Days after Schultz’s apprehension, Schultz told his mother during a recorded jail call that Schlesner and her family were going to die for reporting the crime.
“Nigel Schultz is quite possibly the single most malevolent and frightening individual I have encountered in my career,” Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg said in a press release. “He committed this murder and conducted himself afterward in a casual fashion as if this was just a regular day in his life. I believe that Schlesner was terrified for her safety and for the safety of her family. She was also willing to assist the state at the trial against Schultz. Nevertheless, after Schultz left the property, Schlesner had a duty to summon authorities, and did not. For that she has to be held accountable.”
Schultz is currently in Green Bay Correctional Institution and scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 7. Rebecca Wolc, who also was found guilty of aiding Schultz, is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 16.
