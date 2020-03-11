Plea entered for Beaver Dam woman accused of causing son’s death

Trost allegedly told law enforcement the two had been sleeping, and she woke up before her son and took a shower. When she went back to wake him, he was not breathing.

The father of the child told officers that earlier that morning Trost had woken up before him and their son and traveled to the methadone clinic in Madison.

According to the criminal complaint, Trost told a Beaver Dam detective she had been addicted to heroin, but had not used it since April 2014. However, she broke her hip last year and was prescribed narcotics and got addicted to the pills, which led to her being admitted to a drug rehab clinic.

Trost said she kept her methadone and other medications in a locked metallic container on the top shelf in the walk-in closet in her bedroom. According to the criminal complaint, Trost was asked to open the box and it was empty. Trost looked for the methadone and found it inside of a duck figurine that was on top of a 4-foot-tall dresser.

Police spoke to Trost in June and according to the complaint she told them her son could not have gotten the cap off of the drugs nor could he have gotten to the drug on top of the dresser.

After she was told what caused the boy’s death, Trost denied giving her son the drug and said she had spilled some of her methadone in the kitchen and used a paper towel to wipe it up and put the paper towel in the trash, according to the criminal complaint.

