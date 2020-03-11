Plea entered in case against Oconomowoc man accused of assaulting children

JUNEAU — A 35-year-old Oconomowoc man had a not guilty by insanity plea entered in his case Wednesday for charges related to sexually assaulting three child siblings at their home in Ashippun.

Matthew James Courtois is charged with two felony counts of repeated sexual assault of a child. He could face up to 100 years in prison and a $100,000 fine. He is currently in Dodge County Jail.

According to the criminal complaint, the mother said one of her children confided in her about the abuse.

The 8-year-old girl attended a child forensic interview Sept. 6. She said the first time Courtois assaulted her was around Christmas in 2018 in a home in Ashippun. The girl said Courtois told her they were keeping a secret and not to tell anyone. She also said he sexually assaulted her several times, including on her birthday.

The 12-year-old girl attended a child forensic Sept. 6 and said she was 11 when Courtois started abusing her. According to the criminal complaint, she said he also tried to get them to drink alcohol.

A 13-year-old boy was also questioned and said Courtois had inappropriately touched him as well.

A telephone scheduling conference was scheduled for April 27.

