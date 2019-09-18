JUNEAU – A plea hearing is scheduled Sept. 25 for a former Beaver Dam woman who is charged with hiding convicted murderer Nigel Schultz before his arrest last October.
Rebecca Wolc, a 33-year-old woman now residing in Mayville, is charged with harboring or aiding a felon. Wolc is free on a $1,000 cash bond.
Wolc is accused of hiding Nigel Schultz in her former Lake Crest Drive apartment after driving back to Beaver Dam following the death of Gerke, 32, who was shot 16 times.
Schultz was found guilty of first degree homicide on Aug. 16. He is currently in Green Bay Correctional Institution and scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 7. He could face life in prison.
According to criminal complaints, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 6:15 p.m. Oct. 31, alerting them that there was a body at N901 Redwing Road northwest of Ashippun in Dodge County. Gerke’s body was recovered that night.
You have free articles remaining.
Schultz has a long criminal history, with felony convictions for violent offenses dating to when he was 17. According to the homicide complaint, Schultz told police that prior to Oct. 28, he believed Gerke was going to report him to authorities so his probation would be revoked.
Schultz was located in Wolc’s former apartment on Lake Crest Drive in Beaver Dam in the early morning of Nov. 1. However, according to the criminal complaint, Wolc originally denied he was in her apartment. Schultz eventually surrendered himself.
The complaint says that Wolc denied knowing Gerke had been shot before admitting she had seen Gerke’s body after he was shot. According to the commplaint, she and Schultz told Gerke’s mother, who had been watching Wolc’s children, he had gone to La Crosse with a woman.
Another woman, Dakota Schlesner, 21-year-old from Ixonia, is scheduled in court Thursday for allegedly helping Schultz cover up the crime. Dakota Schlesner is charged with hiding a corpse, party to a crime.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)