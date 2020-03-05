Plea hearing set for Fox Lake man accused of soliciting sex in former business

JUNEAU — A 62-year-old Fox Lake man faces sentencing April 30 for charges connected to paying female employees to have sex with him.
Christopher L. Schenkel is charged with three felony counts of solicitation of prostitutes. If convicted of all three charges, he could be sentenced to 18 years in prison and $30,000 in fines.
Schenkel appeared in the courtroom of Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Martin De Vries Thursday.
According to the criminal complaint, a Dodge County Sheriff’s Detective responded to the ATV dealership in Fox Lake that Schenkel operated in 2018 for a report of stolen checks on Sept. 5, 2018. Schenkel reported that a woman had taken checks from his business and used them at local stores without his permission. The woman was interviewed and told police she was given the checks in exchange for work and as a payment for sex.
The woman told law enforcement that she met Schenkel through a friend and soon learned that her friend was having sex with Schenkel for money. Her friend told her that she provided Schenkel with sexual favors for money and Schenkel let her live in an apartment without paying rent. The woman said there were other women who had the same employee arrangement with Schenkel. The woman said Schenkel only employed women at his business.
The woman said she took Schenkel up on his offer to pay her for sex in August of 2017 because her boyfriend had lost his job and her son’s birthday was approaching. Schenkel offered her work but made his intentions clear, according to the criminal complaint. The woman said she did some legitimate work at the business, but he also contacted her and paid her for sexual favors.
The woman said once doors were locked at the dealership, anything was permissible, including sex acts and drug use.
Police also interviewed the woman’s friend and she confirmed being paid by Schenkel for sex. Schenkel allegedly asked the friend to introduce him to other women who would have sex for money.
Another woman who was in the Dodge County Jail was contacted and told authorities that she had sex with Schenkel for money.
Schenkel allegedly admitted to a sex addiction and said he had sex with women in the business who were not his fiancée. He denied giving the women money, but did say he employed women. He said he did not force anyone to have sex with him.
According to the criminal complaint, three sex toys were found in a safe in the business.
