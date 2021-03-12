Plea hearing set for Reeseville man charged with failing to return to jail

Austin Odebrecht is charged with a felony count of fleeing and misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer. He could face up to six years in prison for the felony charge.

According to the criminal complaint, Odebrecht was located at a family’s home on Nov. 17 after being missing from the jail for a day. Odebrecht had requested to go to Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam for a toothache by taxi. He arrived at the hospital and had a prescription sent to Walgreens. He never picked up the prescription nor called the taxi for a ride back.