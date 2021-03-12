 Skip to main content
Plea hearing set for Reeseville man charged with failing to return to jail
JUNEAU – A plea and sentencing hearing has been scheduled April 19 for a 21-year-old Reeseville man who failing to return to Dodge County Jail following a medical appointment.

Austin Odebrecht is charged with a felony count of fleeing and misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer. He could face up to six years in prison for the felony charge.

According to the criminal complaint, Odebrecht was located at a family’s home on Nov. 17 after being missing from the jail for a day. Odebrecht had requested to go to Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam for a toothache by taxi. He arrived at the hospital and had a prescription sent to Walgreens. He never picked up the prescription nor called the taxi for a ride back.

Odebrecht had served 28 days of his 240 day sentence on theft charges.

