Police allegedly find $45,000, drugs after town of Cutler traffic stop

Three individuals from Necedah are facing drug charges after police allegedly found cocaine, fentanyl, morphine and more than $45,000 in cash after a town of Cutler traffic stop.

According to a release from Juneau County Sheriff Brent Oleson, Juneau County deputies initiated a traffic stop for a vehicle with no front license plate on Highway 21 in the town of Cutler.

During the stop, K-9 Officer Timo alerted to the presence of illicit drugs. A search of the vehicle located numerous illicit substances.

The driver of the vehicle, Lisa Jameson, 55, of Necedah, and her two passengers Richard Jones, 55, of Necedah and Jeffrey Hatfield, 30, of Necedah, were arrested and transported to the Juneau County Jail.

A search of the residences of the three individuals located other illicit drugs and items used for drug trafficking. Over $45,000 in cash was also located.

Hatfield is charged with a probation hold, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of fentanyl and possession of a firearm by a felon.