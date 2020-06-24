Police allegedly find MDMA, marijuana, and urine during traffic stop of Chicago man

While running the records checks, a K9 unit arrived on scene. The officer stated he could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle, and when the female passenger exited the vehicle to speak with officers she reached into the center console and pulled out “the remainder of a marijuana blunt.”

The female was searched and detained in the back of the squad car, and Haynes was instructed to exit the vehicle. After searching Haynes, he was handcuffed and placed in the patrol car.

A search of the vehicle revealed a grinder with green leafy residue, a glass pipe containing burnt black reside, a set of brass knuckles, and a book bag. Inside the book bag officers found a glass jar containing a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana, a glass jar containing pills believed to be MDMA and a tied baggy of a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana, an unlabeled prescription jar containing what appeared to be urine, a scale with green leafy residue on it, a box containing numerous plastic baggies, a cell phone, male clothing, an identification card with Haynes’ name and photo, and mail containing Haynes’ name.

Both Haynes and the female were read their Miranda rights. The female admitted to owning the grinder, pipe, and brass knuckles. Haynes admitted to owning the book bag, but denied any knowledge of drugs or drug paraphernalia.