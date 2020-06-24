Police allegedly find MDMA, marijuana, and urine during traffic stop of Chicago man

A Chicago man stopped for speeding in Juneau County allegedly had MDMA pills, marijuana, and human urine in his vehicle.
Joseph Haynes, 33, of Chicago, Illinois is charged with felony possession with intent to deliver a Schedule I controlled substance between 10 and 50 grams, felony possession with intent to deliver tetrahydrocannabinols less than 200 grams, and misdemeanors possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer by failure to stop his vehicle.
If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison or a fine of up to $100,000, or both, on the felony Schedule I controlled substance charge, and up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, on the THC charge.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 12:45 a.m. May 7 Trooper Collin Koval was working traffic patrol on Interstate 90/94 in Juneau County with Trooper Allan Platt when they observed a vehicle traveling visibly faster than the 70 miles per hour posted speed limit. A radar reading gave consistent readings of 86 and 87 miles per hour.
After activating their emergency lights and siren, the officers observed the vehicle slow but not pull over or stop. After about 1.2 miles, an “abnormal amount of time,” the vehicle came to a stop.
Koval and Platt approached the vehicle, where they observed a male later identified as Joseph Haynes in the driver seat, and a female in the front passenger seat. After introducing himself, Koval asked for their identification and returned to his vehicle to run record checks. Haynes’ record returned a status as suspended for failure to pay a fine.
While running the records checks, a K9 unit arrived on scene. The officer stated he could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle, and when the female passenger exited the vehicle to speak with officers she reached into the center console and pulled out “the remainder of a marijuana blunt.”
The female was searched and detained in the back of the squad car, and Haynes was instructed to exit the vehicle. After searching Haynes, he was handcuffed and placed in the patrol car.
A search of the vehicle revealed a grinder with green leafy residue, a glass pipe containing burnt black reside, a set of brass knuckles, and a book bag. Inside the book bag officers found a glass jar containing a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana, a glass jar containing pills believed to be MDMA and a tied baggy of a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana, an unlabeled prescription jar containing what appeared to be urine, a scale with green leafy residue on it, a box containing numerous plastic baggies, a cell phone, male clothing, an identification card with Haynes’ name and photo, and mail containing Haynes’ name.
Both Haynes and the female were read their Miranda rights. The female admitted to owning the grinder, pipe, and brass knuckles. Haynes admitted to owning the book bag, but denied any knowledge of drugs or drug paraphernalia.
In total, the officers found 14.5 grams of marijuana in one of the glass jars in the book bag, 19.7 grams of marijuana in one of the glass jars in the book bag, 40 MDMA pills weighing 13.5 grams in the same glass jar in the book bag, a digital scale with drug residue, and an unlabeled pill bottle containing human urine. The baggies were photographed and destroyed, and the urine was photographed and “later poured out for sanitary concerns.” The drugs and paraphernalia were secured into evidence.
The female was charged with misdemeanor crimes. Haynes was arrested, and is next scheduled for an adjourned initial appearance Sept. 16 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.
