Police allegedly find meth, THC on New Lisbon man during traffic stop

A New Lisbon man is facing multiple charges after police allegedly found methamphetamine and marijuana during a traffic stop.
Michael Koca Knapp, 34, of New Lisbon is charged with felony possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, repeater; felony possession of tetrahydrocannabinols, second and subsequent offense, repeater; two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping, repeater; misdemeanor criminal damage to property, repeater; misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, repeater; and operating a motor vehicle while revoked with revocation due to alcohol, controlled substance, or refusal.
If convicted he faces up 15 years in prison or a fine of up to $50,000, or both, for the felony methamphetamine charge; and up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the THC charge.
As Koca Knapp has prior misdemeanor convictions for battery, habitual criminality battery, and habitual criminality disorderly conduct within a five- year period from this arrest he faces up to an additional two years in prison for each charge.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 10:52 p.m. May 4, Officer John Miller observed Knapp driving in Necedah, who he recognized from previous professional contacts. Miller confirmed with dispatch that Koca Knapp had a revoked driver’s license.
Miller pulled behind Koca Knapp, where he stated he observed a license plate lamp not working, and initiated a traffic stop. Koca Knapp stopped behind the Kwik Trip in Necedah. Officers Kevin Patrenets and Deputy Justin Wegmueller arrived on scene during the stop.
As Miller approached the vehicle he saw Koca Knapp had moved from the driver seat to the passenger seat, and appeared to be “fidgeting” with something between his legs. When Miller got to the vehicle Koca Knapp stepped out of the vehicle.
Asked if he had a driver’s license, Koca Knapp responded “come on man, you know I don’t have one.” When asked why he was driving, Koca Knapp responded “how else am I gonna make money to support myself?”
While Miller was issuing a citation Wegmueller spoke with Koca Knapp, during which he noticed a small clear plastic bag with a white granular substance sitting between the driver and passenger seats. Wegmueller believed the bag to be methamphetamine, and asked Koca Knapp about the bag.
Initially Koca Knapp stated the bag was not his. When asked what it was, Koca Knapp said he though “it was what Deputy Wegmueller thought it was,” but the bag was not his. When asked if he recognized the bag, Koca Knapp said it is the bag he gets his “weed” in.
Miller stated Koca Knapp began yelling and “making a scene,” jumped out of the vehicle to ask what was going on, and yelled “it’s not mine, you’re not taking me to jail.”
A field test of the substance tested positive for methamphetamine. In Koca Knapp’s pockets Patrenets found $121 and two small clear bags. Inside the vehicle the officers located a scale, a capped needle, another bag with methamphetamine, two small bags, a case containing a green leafy substance, a pipe with burnt leafy substance, rolling paper, packing straws, and a small can with residue.
Koca Knapp was handcuffed prior to the search and placed in a squad vehicle. After the search, Koca Knapp began kicking the rear window of the vehicle and screaming expletives at the officers. After transferring Koca Knapp to a different squad vehicle, Miller stated he observed the passenger side door handle was “kicked out,” with the vehicle needing to be towed.
At the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, the substances were weighted and tested. The green leafy substance tested positive for THC and weighed five grams. The white granular substance tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed seven grams.
Koca Knapp is scheduled for a plea hearing Aug. 4 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.