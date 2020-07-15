Police allegedly find meth, THC on New Lisbon man during traffic stop

Miller pulled behind Koca Knapp, where he stated he observed a license plate lamp not working, and initiated a traffic stop. Koca Knapp stopped behind the Kwik Trip in Necedah. Officers Kevin Patrenets and Deputy Justin Wegmueller arrived on scene during the stop.

As Miller approached the vehicle he saw Koca Knapp had moved from the driver seat to the passenger seat, and appeared to be “fidgeting” with something between his legs. When Miller got to the vehicle Koca Knapp stepped out of the vehicle.

Asked if he had a driver’s license, Koca Knapp responded “come on man, you know I don’t have one.” When asked why he was driving, Koca Knapp responded “how else am I gonna make money to support myself?”

While Miller was issuing a citation Wegmueller spoke with Koca Knapp, during which he noticed a small clear plastic bag with a white granular substance sitting between the driver and passenger seats. Wegmueller believed the bag to be methamphetamine, and asked Koca Knapp about the bag.

Initially Koca Knapp stated the bag was not his. When asked what it was, Koca Knapp said he though “it was what Deputy Wegmueller thought it was,” but the bag was not his. When asked if he recognized the bag, Koca Knapp said it is the bag he gets his “weed” in.