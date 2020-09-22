Police allegedly find more than 400 grams of THC, MDMA in Juneau County traffic stop

Platt identified the driver as Natalia Saraceno by her driver’s license. A record check showed Saraceno as having a valid license and the vehicle as registered in her name. The return also showed Saraceno as having an arrest warrant from Juneau County.

Saraceno was asked to exit the vehicle, after which Platt explained she had a warrant from the DNR and he needed to place her in handcuffs. She asked to explain to the passenger what was happening. Platt searched Saraceno’s person and found nothing of evidentiary value, and walked with her back to her vehicle so she could converse with the passenger.

While speaking with the passenger, Platt noticed two small remainders of cigars on the top of an ash tray cup in the pocket of the front passenger side door. Platt noted the remains were consistent with marijuana “roaches.” When asked about the remains, Saraceno stated “Uhh, it might be,” and “Yeah, this is it though.” Asked if there was anything else in the car, Saraceno said there was nothing else.

Platt asked the passenger to exit the vehicle and searched her person, finding nothing of evidentiary value. He then searched Saraceno’s vehicle.