Police allegedly find more than 400 grams of THC, MDMA in Juneau County traffic stop

A Chicago woman is facing drug charges in Juneau County after police allegedly found MDMA and more than 400 grams of marijuana during a traffic stop.
Natalia Saraceno, 33, of Chicago, Illinois is charged with felony possession with intent to deliver other Schedule I controlled substance of more than 10 grams but less than 50 grams, felony possession with intent to deliver tetrahydrocannabinols of more than 200 grams but less than 1,000 grams, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
If convicted of the felony charges she faces up to 25 years in prison or a fine of up to $100,000, or both, for the Schedule I controlled substance charge, and up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the THC charge.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 1:10 a.m. July 3, Trooper Allan Platt observed a vehicle traveling visibly faster than the posted speed limit of 55 miles per hour on Highway 58 in the town of Lemonweir. A radar reading of the vehicle gave a consistent speed reading of 68 miles per hour.
As the vehicle passed Platt, the driver kept the high beams on, and began to break after it passed Platt’s position. Platt activated his emergency lights and siren and initiated a traffic stop.
Inside the vehicle Platt observed a female driver and female passenger. After introducing himself and explaining the reason for the stop Platt, noticed an “odor of pungent perfume” emanating from the vehicle.
Platt identified the driver as Natalia Saraceno by her driver’s license. A record check showed Saraceno as having a valid license and the vehicle as registered in her name. The return also showed Saraceno as having an arrest warrant from Juneau County.
Saraceno was asked to exit the vehicle, after which Platt explained she had a warrant from the DNR and he needed to place her in handcuffs. She asked to explain to the passenger what was happening. Platt searched Saraceno’s person and found nothing of evidentiary value, and walked with her back to her vehicle so she could converse with the passenger.
While speaking with the passenger, Platt noticed two small remainders of cigars on the top of an ash tray cup in the pocket of the front passenger side door. Platt noted the remains were consistent with marijuana “roaches.” When asked about the remains, Saraceno stated “Uhh, it might be,” and “Yeah, this is it though.” Asked if there was anything else in the car, Saraceno said there was nothing else.
Platt asked the passenger to exit the vehicle and searched her person, finding nothing of evidentiary value. He then searched Saraceno’s vehicle.
During the search he found Saraceno’s purse. Inside the purse was a credit card and passport belonging to Saraceno. Also inside the purse was a plastic bag with the writing “Dirty Birds Rainbow Sour Belts 500 MG, warning: THIS PRODUCT CONTAINS CANNABIS A SCHEDULE 1 SUBSTANCE,” and the package contained colored gummies.
Platt found a vapor pen inside the purse, with a dark yellow oil he suspected based on appearance and odor as marijuana oil.
Behind the driver’s seat he found a small clothes bag containing multiple bottles of medication with Saraceno’s name on the containers. The bag also contained multiple packs of cigars, jars of what appeared to be raw marijuana and a bag of what appeared to be Psilocybin mushrooms.
As Platt moved on to search the trunk of the vehicle another deputy arrived. As the second deputy searched the trunk Platt spoke with Saraceno.
After telling Saraceno about the bag of mushrooms and marijuana, Saraceno said “I thought I left that bag at home.” Asked who the items belonged to, Saraceno said they belonged to her. She confirmed the cigars in the bag were intended for blunts.
Asked about the oil, Saraceno said it was CBD she bought for her dog. She confirmed the mushrooms as Psilocybin mushrooms, and confirmed the medication in the car was hers. Shown the edibles and vape pen, Saraceno confirmed her ownership of those items.
While speaking with Saraceno, the second deputy searched the trunk. Inside the trunk he found a garbage bag containing a food sealer bag. Inside the second bag were multiple bags and strains of marijuana. Saraceno claimed the bag belonged to a friend of hers, but when asked if the bag belonged to her she responded “Well now it is, as far as you guys go it is.”
Inside the trunk the deputy found five bags of marijuana, five tin containers containing marijuana and two smaller bags with pulls inside them with imprints of designer name brands. Saraceno claimed to know nothing about the MDMA pills. She was placed under arrest.
In total, the deputies found drugs in the amount of 382.8 grams of THC, 0.3 grams of THC roaches, 26.7 grams of MDMA in 75 pills, 14.8 grams of THC gummies and 10.2 grams of Psilocybin mushrooms.
Saraceno is scheduled for a plea hearing Dec. 22 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.
