Police say they have arrested a Beaver Dam man suspected of threatening another man with a gun at a Portage convenience store.
In a news release, Portage Police Department Det. Lt. Dan Garrigan said Portage officers and Columbia County Sheriff's deputies arrested Mason F. Gradel, 32, on Thursday.
Gradel is in custody at the Columbia County jail awaiting an initial appearance in Columbia County Circuit Court. Formal charges had not been filed as of 1 p.m. Friday.
He is being held on tentative charges of first degree recklessly endangering safety, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm, violation of a restraining order and disorderly conduct.
The Beaver Dam Police Department, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Baraboo Police Department also assisted in Gradel's arrest, Garrigan said.
Portage police on Wednesday sent a statewide alert seeking help from other agencies in locating Gradel.
A 31-year-old Portage man reported to police at 8:28 p.m. Wednesday that Gradel pulled a gun on him at the Market Basket, 403 DeWitt St. and threatened him.
Gradel fled the scene is a tan 202 Chevy Trailblazer before officers arrived, police said.
The incident remains under investigation.
