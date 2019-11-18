Police arrested a 31-year-old Portage man after he allegedly punched a woman in the face several times and broke her nose.
Ryan Neil Lonetree faces up to three years and six months in prison for felony substantial battery and is also charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
According to the criminal complaint, Lonetree punched the woman more than six times after the two had been drinking together Nov. 11. The responding police officer observed a trail of blood in the residence and learned at the hospital that the woman’s injuries included a broken septum in her nose and breaks to both sides of her nose.
The complaint states that Lonetree brought a gun to his car as the woman called 911. Police observed Lonetree as unsteady on his feet with glossy eyes and slurred speech. Lonetree told police he had drank a “significant amount” and admitted to punching the woman in the face at least two times. He claimed he did this because the woman had a gun in his face. He submitted to a preliminary breath test for alcohol and the result was 0.203%.
Lonetree was previously convicted of battery in 2012, 2018 and April, and as a repeater, his possible sentence could be increased by up to two years for each charge, according to the complaint.
Lonetree has a pretrial conference scheduled for Dec. 2 in Columbia County Circuit Court.
